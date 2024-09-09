Ijaw Youths Back Clark over Call for Wike’s Arrest

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaws youths worldwide, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has backed Niger Delta foremost Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on his call on the Inspector-General of Police (IG) to arrest former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his threat to put fire on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states if they interfere in Rivers state politics.

A statement signed by Spokesman of IYC, Binebia Princewell, said their support become very imperative following some undemocratic elements that dared to oppose Chief Clark’s position when in reality the position taken, calling for the arrest of Wike is the only way to pay for his reckless comments.

IYC also stated that Wike’s statement was a prelude to chaos and anarchy in a country that is already grappling with series of challenges ranging from insecurity and the biting hardship faced by Nigerians

The Ijaws youth body said Wike’s remark is so undemocratic and should be a great concern by reasonable, patriotic and responsible Nigerians.

The statement said: “Government anywhere in the world loses legitimacy when it becomes docile on issues that matter concerning its citizens. If it is people like Wike that are the main characters in the Tinubu Government, it shows that there is no hope for a better Nigeria. It has further put a serious question mark on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nigeria is already at the crossroads.”

While reiterating that the IYC will continue to be apolitical, the statement argued that the implication of the statement bothers on the insecurity of Nigeria hence the IYC cannot keep quiet as critical stakeholders in the country.

“The IYC will not tolerate any misguided fellow or groups of persons under any guise to insult our national leader because Pa Clark has fully paid his dues for the country, he is not a match to any of these elements. Those blabbing today won’t be blabbing if the likes of Pa Clark had not paved the way for the things we are enjoying in Nigeria and Niger Delta. People must learn to respect elders.

“Let it be known that Pa Clark is not alone in calling for the arrest of Wike. The Ijaw Youth Council has thrown its weight behind this call. The Federal Government of Nigeria should know that Wike should be held responsible if Nigeria boils in this regard. Nigeria belongs to all of us. No one has the monopoly of violence.

“The statement credited to the FCT Minister Wike is too weighty for the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to ignore. The level of unbridled impunity and audacity with which Wike speaks undermining the security of this country has truly reached a boiling point.

“The Ijaw Youth Council is sounding this note of warning that Wike and his crew must allow Governor Siminalaye Fubara to rule Rivers State in peace. By now, reality should have done on Wike that his fight against Fubara will not favour him as the Rivers people are wise and the Ijaws all over the world are fully with our brother Fubara. The Ijaw people can never lose any battle.

“It is high time security agencies lived up to the expectations of Nigerians. Allowing the free reign of impunity from characters like Wike who make statements capable of causing chaos and unrest in the country is condemnable. This does not tell well of our security agencies. We should all remember that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Pa Clark’s call on the IGP to Arrest Wike with a warrant of arrest should be looked into critically. How can a man who has law knowledge and training be talking like a god of the lowest grade of uninformed terrorists?

“The federal government must know that Nigeria is not a banana republic but a country governed by law, people cannot be seen to be operating as if they are above the laws of this country with so much open demonstration of impunity. If the Police is silent on this matter and the Federal Government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Tinubu is also silent on this, one begins to wonder what the Government will do right when an individual is already behaving like a God, bigger than the state and national governments in this country. This is truly disturbing and worrisome,” the statement added.