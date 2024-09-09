Global Africa Business Initiative Announces Line-up for 2024 Flagship Event

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) has announced its line up and programme for its annual two-day event on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. Taking place on 25-26 September, this year’s forum “Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future” will bring together influential leaders from the public and private sectors to advance Africa’s role in shaping global business solutions.

This year, Unstoppable Africa will take place alongside the Summit of the Future, a landmark convening of the UN General Assembly.

Central to this event is the recent strategic partnership between the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the African Union Commission, which focuses on leveraging Africa’s business potential to drive sustainable development. This partnership aims to advance Agenda 2063 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development).

Titled “Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future,” the 2024 GABI event will not only highlight Africa’s economic resilience and vast potential but will also be a platform for presenting novel and practical solutions to some of the most urgent global challenges. From addressing energy transitions and ensuring access to sustainable power, to advancing digital transformation across sectors and promoting inclusive growth, Unstoppable Africa will position the continent as a leader in the global pursuit of a more equitable and sustainable future.

Assistant Secretary-General, and CEO of the UN Global Compact, which convenes GABI, Sanda Ojiambo, commented, “With a market valued at over $3 trillion, Africa is poised for unprecedented growth and development. Africa’s GDP growth rate is expected to outpace the global average, with projections of 3.8% in 2024 and 4.2 per cent in 2025.