  • Monday, 9th September, 2024

Global Africa Business Initiative Announces Line-up for 2024 Flagship Event

Business | 2 hours ago

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) has announced its line up and programme for its annual two-day event on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York. Taking place on 25-26 September, this year’s forum “Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future” will bring together influential leaders from the public and private sectors to advance Africa’s role in shaping global business solutions.

This year, Unstoppable Africa will take place alongside the Summit of the Future, a landmark convening of the UN General Assembly. 

Central to this event is the recent strategic partnership between the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the African Union Commission, which focuses on leveraging Africa’s business potential to drive sustainable development. This partnership aims to advance Agenda 2063 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development).

Titled “Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future,” the 2024 GABI event will not only highlight Africa’s economic resilience and vast potential but will also be a platform for presenting novel and practical solutions to some of the most urgent global challenges. From addressing energy transitions and ensuring access to sustainable power, to advancing digital transformation across sectors and promoting inclusive growth, Unstoppable Africa will position the continent as a leader in the global pursuit of a more equitable and sustainable future.

Assistant Secretary-General, and CEO of the UN Global Compact, which convenes GABI, Sanda Ojiambo, commented, “With a market valued at over $3 trillion, Africa is poised for unprecedented growth and development. Africa’s GDP growth rate is expected to outpace the global average, with projections of 3.8% in 2024 and 4.2 per cent in 2025.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.