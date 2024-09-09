Gbajabiamila Urges Youths to Embrace Responsibilities, Back Solutions to Problems

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has challenged the Nigerian youths to embrace leadership responsibilities and support the current administration’s efforts at tackling the social and economic crisis currently confronting the country.

Gbajabiamila gave the advice during the Third Graduation of the Fellows of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI), held at the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Abuja.



Gbajabiamila, who founded the mentorship programme, urged the youths not to be afraid of the current situation of the country, because similar economic and social crisis were happening in many countries of the world.

He urged them to embrace leadership trainings with a view to coming up with ideas that could help leaders at all levels and tiers of government in their attempts to rescue the country from its current challenges.



Congratulating the 50 new fellows of the LMI programme to embrace leadership positions in the public service, Gbajabiamila said, “To our graduating fellows, today marks more than the completion of your journey through the LMI fellowship programme.

“It signifies your readiness to step into the arena of public service, to embrace the responsibilities and challenges that lie ahead as leaders.



“Leaders that will embody the right values, the rights virtues, and set clear visions that will catalyse transformational change in our country and beyond.

“Do not be afraid. Nigeria, like all nations across the world, has faced its share of challenges-adversity, mistakes and setbacks. Yet, each time, we have emerged stronger, as a people and as one nation under God.

“A new generation – people like you are learning from the past, taking these lessons to heart, and finding ways to make things better.”