Games Village Opens for 8th National Youth Games in Asaba

*Organisers assure athletes of their safety in the Delta State capital

The Games Village for the 8th National Youth Games, tagged Asaba 2024, will open today ahead the Games’ opening ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

The 8th National Youth Games will hold from September 9 to 19. The opening ceremony will take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Secretary of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Festus Ohwojero, said on Sunday in Asaba that all the venues scheduled to host the athletes would start operating from this Monday.

Ohwojero, who is the Director General of Delta State Sports Commission stated that the over 5,000 athletes competing at the Games would be camped in different venues, including the Dennis Osadebay University, the Sports Commission hostel, Anglican Girls’ Grammar School (AGGS) and Infant Jesus Academy.

Organisers assured all athletes of health insurance in case of medical emergency that may occur in the course of the Games.

Chairman NYG media sub-committee, Harrison Ocholor, revealed that all athletes are covered during the period of the competition in accordance with standard practice worldwide.

He stated that the health and overall well-being of the young athletes participating in the competition is key, and is being taken seriously by the organisers.

Ocholor advised all states contingent to compete fairly as the organisers would not tolerate any form of cheating throughout the Games.

“The Technical Committee from the Sports Ministry and those based in the state will ensure that athletes screening is not compromised.”

Meanwhile, Team Sokoto is talking tough ahead the Games.

The State Director of Sports, Alhaji Abdulhakim Yakubu, has expressed his utmost confidence in Team Sokoto’s preparedness for the Asaba 2024 NYG.

The Games will witness the participation of Team Sokoto’s U-15 female handball team, U-15 male handball team, U-15 male volleyball team, and the U-15 football team.

Following their victories in the zonal competition, Yakubu is optimistic of Team Sokoto surpassing their past mark this year.

He thanked the state Governor Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, for his unwavering support and dedication to elevating sporting activities in the state.