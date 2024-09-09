GABI to Discuss Africa’s Business Challenges, Opportunities in New York

Emma Okonji

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) is set to proffer solutions to Africa’s business challenges and to unfold the opportunities at this year’s annual event scheduled to hold September 25-26 in New York, United States of America.

This year’s forum tagged: ‘Unstoppable Africa: The Solution for a Global Future’, will bring together influential leaders from the public and private sectors to advance Africa’s role in shaping global business solutions.

According to the organisers, the 2024 GABI event will not only highlight Africa’s economic resilience and vast potential but will also be a platform for presenting novel and practical solutions to some of the most urgent global challenges.

Announcing this year’s forum and its lineup of speakers during a virtual press conference, Assistant Secretary-General, and CEO of the UN Global Compact, which convenes GABI, Sanda Ojiambo, said: “With a market valued at over $3 trillion, Africa is poised for unprecedented growth and development. Africa’s GDP growth rate is expected to outpace the global average, with projections of 3.8 per cent in 2024 and 4.2 per cent in 2025.”

Fielding questions from journalists, Ojiambo further said: “GABI was born from a powerful realisation. The world has been doing business in Africa, but not always with Africa. We stand to rebalance that equation. GABI is not just another forum because we are a solution-oriented platform dedicated to shaping Africa’s business future. Our mission is clear.”