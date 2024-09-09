FG’s Rice Palliatives: Senator Barau Distributes 19 Truckloads in Kano



Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has flagged-off the distribution of 19 trucks of the federal government’s rice palliatives to the 44 local government areas of the state.



During the ceremony on Sunday in Kano, DSP Barau, said the federal government has allocated 19 trucks of rice for distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

He said the hunger crisis in Nigeria was caused by Ukraine/Russian war, but President Tinubu does not relent in his efforts in assisting vulnerable Nigerians especially rural and urban dwellers.



“We all know that from the beginning of the beginning, President Bola Tinubu started with economic challenges not peculiar to Nigeria but a worldwide incident.

“The global economy is grossly affected by a lot of unfortunate events that include wars like the Ukraine versus Russia as well as the Israel/Palestine conflict.

“It is this situation that makes the president to found programs that will alleviate the difficulties brought about through the introduction of distribution of palliatives.



“However, the distribution faced some lapses that it had to be restructured in such a way that the distribution will reach those in the state grassroots.

“This committee is set up in Kano as in other states and that is why we are here to commence the distribution accordingly. We are taking these food items down to the grassroots so that it will reach those who actually need it,” he stated.

After commending the president for the program and more, the Deputy Senate President also appealed to Nigerians to come together to support president Bola Tinubu in solving the nation’s problems.

According to him, “This is how it is done all over the world, people come together to solve their problems irrespective of their political, religious or geopolitical differences, Nigeria cannot be an exception.”