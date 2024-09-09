Ex-ADC Ekiti Guber Candidate, Oluyede Defects to PDP

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State, Dr. Oluwole Oluyede, has formally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state

He was formally received by the representative of PDP leaders, members and supporters in the 16 local government areas at a meeting held in his country home in Ikere Ekiti at the weekend.

Oluyede, an Australia-based medical consultant, explained that he accepted the invitation to join PDP after some leaders in the party came to woo him, regretting that Ekiti State has been shortchanged by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

According to him, “It is time to stop bad governance in Ekiti State and build the state. The people that came here today have only asked me to join the party. I have not declared to run for the governorship position. I have challenged the PDP to go back and build the party.

“Everybody should take Wole Oluyede off the look. I am not looking for any personal thing. What I am looking for is the growth of Ekiti State and Nigeria.

“Spending federal government allocation is not God-ordained and we will not prosper in it. The day Ekiti State started spending federal government allocation, without production or contributing anything, that was the beginning of our problem. It is a wrong premise and we need to change it. We have to start producing.”

Speaking at the event, former Chairman of the PDP in Ekiti State, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, said the state is in dire need of a political saviour to salvage the catastrophe in the state.

According to him, “We are aware that the history of Ekiti State is filled with misrule and ill-governance and we are desperate in having a capable person for a new Ekiti State.

“All our leaders that are committed in having a new Ekiti State are here. Ekiti State needs somebody that is spotless and that person has been spotted.”

Also, a former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kolawole Oluwawole, said that Oluyede is God-send while urging members of the party not to betray him but support him.

The event witnessed party faithful from the 16 local government areas of the state while new caretaker committee of the party was constituted.