eTranzact, EDC Partner to Survey MSMEs Readiness on AI

Nume Ekeghe

etranzact and the Enterprise Development Centre – EDC, Pan Atlantic University) have partnered to conduct a survey to ascertain the level of knowledge and readiness of operators of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises towards Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At the launch of the partnership at etranzact office in Lagos recently, the Managing Director/CEO of eTranzact International, Mr. Niyi Toluwalope, noted that the partnership promises to shape the future of the Nigerian economy, as the results obtained from the survey would be useful to the government at both State and federal level, policymakers, investors, industry watchers and other strategic stakeholders, who would use the information for planning, decision making and policy design.

He said, “Today, we are igniting a movement that will prepare our Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) for the rapidly evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (Al). Our collaboration with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) to champion the Al Readiness Survey is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation and ensuring that no business is left behind in this digital era.

He said, “As a catalyst for national development and an equalizer, Al represents the next frontier in this ongoing revolution. By assessing the readiness of our SMEs and MSMES for Al integration, we are laying the groundwork for a future where Nigerian businesses can compete on a global scale”

On his part, the Director for Programs and Partnerships at Enterprise Development Centre, Dr. Olawale Anifowose, said, given the ever dynamic business environment with modern technology, it’s imperative for Nigeria to join the rest of the world to embrace AI given the enormous benefits embedded.