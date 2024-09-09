Edo 2024: Only the Best is Good Enough for Edo, Obaseki Declares as PDP Storms Iguobazuwa, Okada

* Igbinedion campaigns for Ighodalo in Okada

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared that “only the best is good enough for Edo State,” stressing that “on no account should the people allow fraudsters to become their leaders.”

He also said: “We don’t want to be taken back by some incompetent people. In fact, we have no reason to go back. So, vote for PDP, vote Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie.”



Obaseki made the assertion when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign train, stopped at Iguobazuwa, and Okada, headquarters of Ovia South West and Ovia North East Local Government Areas, respectively, at the weekend.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, who defied the rain at the Iguobazuwa Township Stadium, Obaseki assured them that their votes will count and that they should go out and vote for the PDP.

He said the government established the College of Agriculture to ensure that the children from the area are educated and not to be dropouts who engage in fraudulent activities.

He further disclosed that government established the Okomu Oil company and the Rubber Plantation because of the need to provide jobs and that many more will be established under the administration of Dr. Asue Ighodalo, the candidate of the party, which after he raised the hands of Ighodalo to a rapturous applause.



In his speech, Ighodalo thanked the people and reminded them that for three years he was a director in Okomu Oil and facilitated the employment of many sons of the soil to very top positions, declaring that as a son of the land by extension will do more as the governor of the state for people of the area

Attacking the notion that only “a home boy” can govern Edo State. Ighodalo said there are many people who were born in their father’s houses but turned out to be bad children, growing up to be touts and fraudsters. He urged the people to reject such characters.



Speaking earlier, Chief Francis Inegbeneki told the gathering that he has a message from the people of Esanland to the people of Ovia South West.

He told them that Ighodalo is the consensus candidate of the Esan people, stating that he was carefully scrutinized and met all the criteria set for the position.

Inegbeneki said ‘the other man”, in apparent reference to Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress APC, “is on his own.”



He declared that the people of Esan sent Okpebholo to the Senate, who was yet to complete one year and even at that, he has failed so far, but is now trying to be governor, “when he should be repeating the class. Well, nobody sent him. He is on his own,” Inegbeniki concluded.

Both the party’s local government chairman and the executive chairman, Egubor Ijeke and Engr Edosa Enoweghowena respectively, thanked the governor and promised that the people of Ovia South West would deliver the PDP at the election.

The highpoint of the rally was when over three hundred members of the APC and Labour Party (LP) defected to the PDP. They were led by Mr. Asimi, aka Malawi, for the APC and Ehis Edobor for LP.

Also, two popular Edo State born Nollywood stars, Nosa Rex and Etinosa both endorsed the Asue/Ogie ticket.

From there, the campaign train then headed off to Okada in the Ovia North East.



At the Open field Secretariat, venue of the rally at Okada, headquarters of Oviawe North East, it was like a carnival as the people defied the down pour to grace the rally.

Speaking, former Council chairman, Mrs. Lucy Omagbon, welcomed the former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, and the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his entourage.

Omagbon who thanked the people for defying the rain, urged them to vote party with an umbrella as the symbol. She said Asue Ighodalo will not fail Edo people because he has proven track records.



Former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, in his speech said “PDP is the only party still standing since 1999, and we in Ovia are PDP. No shaking and I assure you come 21 September PDP will take the day.

“I want your voice to be loud with votes on that day because Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie are a good combination. For us to move forward in our state, we need Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie to lead,” he stated.



Speaking at Okada, Obaseki said he is supporting an Esan candidate because of the need to create unity in the state. He also said another important reason is because he is sure of the capacity of Ighodalo and Ogie to continue with his many laudable programmes and because “Dem bi men wey sabi.”

On his part, Ighodalo assured the people that he would not disappoint them. He noted that they stayed in the rain because they attach so much importance to the election. He urged them not to bring shame to the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who he described as a lover of education for establishing both reputable secondary and university institutions.

He said they should also not bring shame to the former governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

Former Senator Ehigie Uzamere who is from the area, said APC is Edo peoples only common enemy because of their bad economic policies at the national level that have put the whole nation in hardship, urging the people to vote against candidate of such party in the Edo election as nothing good will come out the party.

He thanked Obaseki for zoning the slot to Edo Central, adding that Oshiomole and others don’t love Esan people but Obaseki does.

According to Uzamere, a combination of Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie is a perfect one that can sustain the development in Edo State and improve on it.