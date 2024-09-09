DSS Keeps Mum Over Arrest of NLC President, Invasion of SERAP’s Premises 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS) has continued to feign ignorance over the alleged arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajero, over a yet-to-be-disclosed offence.

There are speculation that his arrest was not unconnected with his refusal to honour invitations of the undercover police, as well as a petition against him by an airline operator.

Earlier, the DSS had reiterated its new public communication policy of covertness and likelihood of studied silence over certain matters.

To this end, all efforts to get the service to confirm the viral publication of the arrest of the labour leader, Ajaero, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja earlier on Monday, as well as the offences for which he was nabbed proved abortive as calls and email to the service was flatly ignored signalling a gradual descent into opaqueness.

It was reported that Ajaero was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom for an official assignment when he was picked up by the DSS personnel.

Meanwhile, some of the viral publication reported that his arrest on his way to attend a conference of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK, on Monday followed his refusal to honour DSS and National Intelligence Agency (NIA) invitation for questioning over his link to the British citizen, Andrew Wynne, who was alleged to be sponsoring terrorism and plotting a regime change in Nigeria.

Another reason adduced in the viral publication was his failure to honor an invitation of the undercover police, over an alleged case of extortion. There was also an issue of alleged petition by an Air Peace airlines against the labour leader.

There was also unconfirmed reports that Ajero had since been handed over to the NIA.

Also, questions on why the DSS invaded the premises of the Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) located at No 18 Bamako Street Wuse Zone 1 was also rebuffed by the service.

Amidst this conflicting information on why Ajero was arrested, the DSS has refused to speak on the matter.

SERAP had sent an SOS to President Bola Tinubu, through its verified social media handle, saying: “Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors. President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians.”

The Nigeria Police, had on August 19, 2024, invited Ajaero for questioning over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime in which he was mentioned.

The letter dated August 19, 2024 had stated: “This office is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing and treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime in which you were mentioned. You are hereby invited to interview by the undersigned on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 by 10 am prompt at the IRT Complex by Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction in Abuja.”

Also, after the initial interrogation, the police again summoned Ajaero, and the General Secretary of the union, Emma Ugboaja, to appear at the Force Headquarters on September 5, 2024.

The fresh summon, came less than 24 hours after Ajaero honoured the police’s invitation over alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

According to an invitation letter signed by the Commissioner of Police, Operations, Ibitoye Alajide, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, FID, Abuja, dated August 28, 2024, Ajaero was summoned to answer questions on alleged criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause a breach of public peace and malicious damage to property.

The letter read: “In furtherance of investigations into the alleged case of criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause breach of public peace and malicious damage to properties in which your name featured, you are requested to come along with Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, FID, through the undersigned, at SPO’s Room 112, 2nd Floor, Force Intelligence Department (FID) Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, opposite Force Headquarters Area 11, Garki, Abuja on Thursday, 5th September 2024 at 11 am.”