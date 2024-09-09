Bida Mishap: Tinubu, Wife Commiserate With Victims’ Families, Niger

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, have commiserated with the families of victims and Niger State government over Sunday’s petrol tanker explosion on the Bida-Agaie-Lapai road which claimed 48 lives and livestock.

According to the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), many people were injured in the accident, which also involved a truck loaded with cattle and passengers.

President Tinubu, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commiserated with the families of the dead and injured victims.

He also sympathised with the owners of shops affected by the tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The president commended the federal and state emergency agencies for their swift response and similarly commended the good-spirited Nigerians who mobilised to the incident scene to assist the victims.

He pledged his continued support for efforts aimed at providing relief to those affected.

President Tinubu directed relevant federal agencies in transportation and road infrastructure to redouble their efforts and work with state governments to enhance the safety and security of travellers and residents.

On her part, Mrs Tinubu commiserated with

Governor Mohammed Bago and the people of the state on the tragic loss of lives and properties which occurred as a result of the tanker explosion.

In a release issued and personally signed by her on Monday, the First Lady stated: “My thoughts and prayers are with you all, especially the people of Agaie Area in North-Central Local Government Area, Niger State.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“May Allah grant them all Aljannah Firdaus.”