Benue Revenue Board Seals Ortom’s Coy

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service(BIRS), has sealed off the premises of Oracle Business Ltd, owned by former Governor Samuel Ortom over an alleged N93.5 million tax default.

Also sealed in the Makurdi operation led by the BIRS acting Chairman, Mr. Sunday Odagba and Board Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mr. Ushahemba Dekaa, were Jagshu Filling Station over alleged N2.1millon default and Ubgechi Filling Station also in default of alleged N2.1million.



The enforcement was a sequel to an order of a Makurdi High Court empowering the Board to enforce the consequences of the default.

Speaking after the Oracle business offices were sealed in parts of the town, the BIRS Legal Adviser pointed out that the company failed to meet its obligations for upward of six years and the Board had no option but to wield the big stick.



“We have had time to assess the tax of the company all along. They have had to go back and forth in relation to payment which they failed to do.

“And we have had several meetings and engagements with them. In fact, at some point we were even pampering them to ensure that they paid their taxes and levies but they failed to.



“So today we had to come and enforce the Court Order we got from the High Court of Justice just because they have failed to pay their taxes.

“The tax liability of Oracle Business is about N100millon and it has been standing there for well over six years.

“In fact, it is one of the companies that refused to pay tax to the government despite their activities we felt that it is incumbent on them to pay their tax, and where you fail to do, the law will take its course and that is why we are here today,” he said.