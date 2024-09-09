Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, Charges New PDP Leadership on Unity, Cohesion

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has highlighted the significance of inclusivity in governance, stressing that successful leadership relies on strong partnerships between those in power and the people they serve.



The governor was speaking weekend at a civic reception organised in honour of the newly elected Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Samaila Burga and his Executive Council members.



He pledged to continue his efforts to drive positive change in the state, emphasising the importance of collaboration between leaders and citizens just as he reaffirmed his commitment to serving Bauchi people and the PDP.

Mohammed expressed gratitude to the PDP leadership for their unwavering support and contributions to the party’s objectives, attributing Bauchi State’s recent achievements to the unity and determination of the PDP.



He congratulated Burga on his election, expressing confidence in his leadership and ability to guide the party to greater accomplishments.

He cited Samaila Burga’s extensive experience and commitment to the party’s values as key factors in his success stressing that the task ahead of the new executive in the state is to steer the party to victory in 2027 general elections.



In their remarks, Burga and his immediate predecessor, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, acknowledged Mohammed’s outstanding leadership and contributions to the state’s development and the party, assuring him of their continued collaboration for the success of his administration.