Bandits have Enslaved Our People, Says Shiroro LG Group

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Coalition of Shiroro Associations in Niger State has raised the alarm that bandits and terrorists have enslaved their people forcing them to farm for the bandits.

The bandits have also dispossessed the villagers of their harvests especially soya beans and maize just as several of the villagers have relocated to Gwada, Zumba, and Lakpma towns.

Raising the alarm in Minna at the weekend, the coalition through its spokesman, Mallam Saidu Usman flanked by other executive members of the group, said the situation was climaxed by the recent killings of no fewer than 13 villagers at Mai-Gero in Manta ward of the local government.

“It is disheartening that inhabitants from the affected communities have been forced to abandon their farmlands and ancestral homes for fear of being kidnapped or killed”

Usman further lamented that “ it is discomforting and heart rending that in the mist of intense security crises that the Nigeria Army decided to withdraw their troops from Allawa community without any prior notice, leaving the inhabitants at the mercy of terrorists.”

He therefore, called on both the Federal and Niger State Governments to “ do the needful “ by securing the lives and property of people in the communities and the local government in general.

“The federal government should make sure military personnel are re-deployed to the area to enable farmers go back to their farmlands,” Usman said, adding: “Our governor who has proudly positioned himself as the “Farmer Governor”, must recognise that without security, these ambitions may not come to fruition.”

The Niger state acting Governor Comrade Yakubu Garba, at a recent event, said the military base in Allawa Community closed about five months ago will soon be reopened.

The military base was closed after some soldiers and men of the local vigilance group were killed by Boko Haram elements.

Garba said the military is already assessing the situation with a view to reopening the base in reaction to calls by the community and state government.

The acting governor, who made the disclosure when he received food items and medicaments donated to the relations of victims of the Boko Haram attack at Maigiro village in Shiroro Local Government by the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the national Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, assured the people that steps are being taken to restore peace to all bandits Infested areas of the state.

“The state and federal governments are making efforts to reopen the military base in the area to stabilise and prevent future attacks,” Garba declared.

While receiving the food items and medicaments on behalf of the people, Garba assured the donor that the items would reach the intended beneficiaries.

He commended Senator Musa for the gesture and also appealed to him, “to continue to do the good works that he has been doing for the Senatorial zone.”