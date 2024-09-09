Akpoti-Uduaghan Empowers 2,500 Students, Spends N27.5m on CAC Registration

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A member of the National Assembly representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has started empowering tertiary institution students in her constituency with multipurpose business carts.

She has also launched a free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration of 2,500 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the district totalling N27.5 million for students.



A statement by her media aide, Israel Arogbonlo, yesterday said the initiative, was part of Natasha’s continued efforts to drive innovation in governance and impact the lives of indigent students of Kogi Central origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

The statement read in part: “It also makes it possible for students, market women, and other business owners to register their businesses with the CAC at no cost. The distributed business empowerment carts are aimed at fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship among the students.

“The initiative is designed to equip them with the skills and resources necessary to start and grow profitable businesses, ensuring that they contribute positively to society after graduation.



“This proactive measure will help reduce dependency on government support and ease societal burdens. The flag-off of the free CAC business registration also helped the students to register their businesses on the spot.

“Other business owners were also helped to register their businesses with certificates of registration presented to them on the spot. With the flag-off, the CAC business registration across Kogi Central will commence in each of the constituency offices in the five local government areas to capture 2,500 SMEs”

The registration, which would have cost N11,000 each, the statement said, was paid for by the lawmaker, covering the total cost of N27,500,000 for the registration of all 2,500 SMEs.



The statement also quoted Akpoti-Uduagha, a social entrepreneur, advocating for self-reliance and skills for sustainable development before becoming a political reformer, as stressing the importance youths empowerment.

The Chairman , Senate Committee on Local Contents, also emphasised the importance of learning about the ecosystem of a business.

She added that it had become necessary for business owners to register their businesses as it is the foundation of any legal business to acquire the right benefits.



She disclosed that the 2,500 businesses that will be registered by the CAC are already taken care of by her office.

She explained that the business carts are given to the National Association of Ebira Students (NAES) in the selected institutions to run the business and support the students who are underprivileged in their midst.



The lawmaker gave each of the beneficiaries start-up fund and a token for their transport to their various destinations.

The CAC team led by CAC FCT Zonal Office, Mr Bello Muftahu, said they were around to carry out the business registration as part of the fulfilment of the law, adding that such businesses will have legal recognition and allow them to access government and private grants and loans.

Muftahu prayed God to continue to enrich the lawmaker for the good initiative she brought to her people.



The beneficiary institutions include: Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, Kogi State University, Anyigba, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Federal College of Education, Okene, Bayero University, Kano, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa and Kaduna State Polytechnic.

The business kits consist of multipurpose business carts and clean cooking kiosk.



In attendance at the event were: Member representing Adavi/Okehi Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulrahman Abdulmaleek Danga, member representing Ogori-Magongo in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Bode Ogunmola, former House of Representative Member, Alhaji Abdurahman Badamasiu, Provost Federal College of Education, Okene, Dr. Umar Hassan, and a representative of CAC, Muftahu, among others.