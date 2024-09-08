We’re Not Barren, Obaseki’s Wife Comforts Childless Women

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

The wife of the Edo State Governor, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, urged childless women not to see themselves as barren but as fruitful, potential, and proud mothers of children that would come in God’s time.

Obaseki, accompanied by Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, shared these comforting words during a Zoom meeting with Edo women in the diaspora.

Obaseki’s comments were in response to a viral video in which Senator Adams Oshiomhole made remarks about her being childless.

Oshiomhole outburst was in response to Betsy’s statement at a rally in Igueben that only Asue Ighodalo has a wife among the leading contenders.

Addressing women who joined the Zoom meeting from various countries, Obaseki reminded them that everyone was created by God for a purpose.

She said: “My words of comfort to you, like myself, who have conceived and experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths, and evacuations of babies who died in our wombs, is this, ‘You are not barren’.

“I dare to call you fruitful. You and I are potential and proud mothers of children who will come in God’s time. Enjoy the life God has given you.

“Take your mind off your challenge, and before you know it, children will start coming,” she said.

Obaseki said her contributions to society have gone beyond the biological aspect of motherhood. Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society.

“There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfill God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood,” she added.

Ifeyinwa Ighodalo thanked the women for attending the meeting and promised to continue all of Betsy Obaseki’s programmes for women and the girl child in Edo if her husband is elected.

In her welcome address, the founder of the group, Mrs. Adesuwa Obasohan, promised to support Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy, just as the group had supported Governor Godwin Obaseki.