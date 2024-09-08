PDP Vows to Review Congresses in Abia, Ogun, Kano, Akwa Ibom

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that the recently concluded state congresses in 12 states, including Rivers, were under review, adding that the review was not yet finalised.

At the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, it was resolved that efforts should be made to resolve the congresses in the states where the state congresses were yet to be resolved.



The state congresses, which took place last weekend, were mired in controversies in several states, including Rivers, Benue, Katsina, and Kogi.

In Rivers State, the congress was held despite an existing court order preventing the process.

This has led to a dispute between the NWC that authorised the congresses and the PDP Governors Forum, which asserted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara should remain the party leader in the state.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his faction have laid claim to the party’s structure in Rivers State after the congress that was boycotted by the state governor and his supporters.



But the PDP has stated that the process was subject to review by the party’s organs.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said: “There are processes and procedures for establishing state chapters and other party organs. We acknowledge that there are conflicting orders, and as a party of the rule of law, we strive to comply with court orders to avoid anarchy.”

“When congresses are held, there are procedures, including the formation of an appeal panel to address any disputes. These issues are reviewed by the NWC, which will then make a decision. The process is not yet complete and will eventually be subject to ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC).”

He noted that the review was not limited to Rivers State but to all affected states.

According to Ologunagba, “complaints have also been received from Benue, Katsina, Kogi, and Ekiti states. It is not accurate to single out Rivers State. All complaints will go through the party’s review process.”

Ologunagba emphasised the need for caution in light of ongoing court cases, stating: “It is important for the PDP to be cautious and guided appropriately by the legal proceedings. These issues are being addressed as part of the ongoing process.”

There are subsisting court orders against the conduct of congresses in Benue State and Rivers State.

It was gathered that until these outstanding state congresses are completed and inaugurated, the proposed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for September 26 may not take place.

The National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, had in a statement disclosed that the national caucus meeting of the party would be held a day before the NEC meeting.

In the last NEC meeting of the PDP, which took place on April 18 this year, it was resolved that the substantive national chairman of the party should emerge on August 18.