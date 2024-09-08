Mining Marshals Conduct Clearance Operations on Illegal Mining Site in Kogi

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The federal government has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining operations with a clearance exercise carried out by the Mining Marshals in Jaguna, off Iye/Odogbe communities in Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State.

Recall that on July 15, 2024, Jaguna, an area surrounded by forest, was raided by the Mining Marshals, resulting in the arrest of seven suspected illegal gold miners.

Labourers on-site were given a directive to vacate the area within five days.

Rather than comply with the directive, the illegal miners mobilised additional workers and fortified the site with armed protection.

This led to the latest operation by the Mining Marshals to dislodge them.

The follow-up action was necessary after the illegal miners also ignored appeals from community traditional rulers to vacate the site.

This was to allow the licensed mineral titleholders unhindered access to the area for legitimate operations.

For over 16 years, the rightful mining licence holders have been unable to access the location due to the activities of armed illegal miners.

Acting on intelligence reports suggesting that the illegal operators had remained defiant, the Mining Marshals stormed the site, neutralised the resistance from the armed gangs, and successfully cleared the area.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC John Attah Onoja, reiterated the commitment of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, to eradicating illegal mining in the country.

He issued a stern warning to all involved in the illegal activities, regardless of their status, to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The mining marshals, operating under the directive of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, are tasked with securing the mining environment to boost investor confidence in the sector.