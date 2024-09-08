  • Sunday, 8th September, 2024

Mining Marshals Conduct Clearance Operations on Illegal Mining Site in Kogi

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja 

The federal government has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining operations with a clearance exercise carried out by the Mining Marshals in Jaguna, off Iye/Odogbe communities in Yagba East Local Government Area, Kogi State.

Recall that on July 15, 2024, Jaguna, an area surrounded by forest, was raided by the Mining Marshals, resulting in the arrest of seven suspected illegal gold miners.

Labourers on-site were given a directive to vacate the area within five days.

Rather than comply with the directive, the illegal miners mobilised additional workers and fortified the site with armed protection.

This led to the latest operation by the Mining Marshals to dislodge them.

The follow-up action was necessary after the illegal miners also ignored appeals from community traditional rulers to vacate the site.

This was to allow the licensed mineral titleholders unhindered access to the area for legitimate operations.

 For over 16 years, the rightful mining licence holders have been unable to access the location due to the activities of armed illegal miners. 

Acting on intelligence reports suggesting that the illegal operators had remained defiant, the Mining Marshals stormed the site, neutralised the resistance from the armed gangs, and successfully cleared the area.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC John Attah Onoja, reiterated the commitment of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, to eradicating illegal mining in the country.

He issued a stern warning to all involved in the illegal activities, regardless of their status, to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

The mining marshals, operating under the directive of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, are tasked with securing the mining environment to boost investor confidence in the sector.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.