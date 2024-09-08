INEC: Over Two Million Voters Registered in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the weekend disclosed that it had recorded a total of 2,053,061 registered voters ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The commission also stated that it had embarked on massive voter education across the state to engage the citizens on their rights and responsibilities as voters.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in the state, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, stated this at the state headquarters of the commission in Akure, during a meeting with members of all political parties in the state.



Babalola explained that the purpose of the meeting was to inform the stakeholders of all political parties in the state on the level of preparedness for the election and to listen to the concerns and ideas of the political parties for a successful election.

Giving the figures, the REC disclosed that at present, a total of 58,708 new voters were registered, while 3,132 voters transferred their registration into Ondo State and 123 voters transferred out of the state, leaving the total number of new registered voters at 2,053,061.



She said: “As we approach this significant election, it is important to inform you of our level of preparedness for the election to ensure a seamless electoral process. It is also of utmost importance to listen to political parties, know your concerns, and deliberate and harmonised ideas for a successful election.

“At the end of the Continuous Voters Registration exercise exercise, 58,708 new voters were registered. In addition, 3,132 voters transferred their registration into Ondo State while 123 voters transferred their registration out of Ondo State. The harmonised total no. of new registered voters with the old registered voters is now 2,053,061.



“It is also pertinent to note that we have embarked on a massive voter education across the state, educating and engaging citizens on their rights and responsibilities as voters; we have engaged the youth, women, and persons with disability.”

The INEC boss added that the commission is currently working towards the collection of Permanent Voters Cards of the registered voters in the state noting that the detailed arrangements will be made available soon. She urged all stakeholders to mobilise their registered supporters to collect their PVCs.



She added: “The commission is currently working on the schedule for the collection of the PVCs in the state. Very soon the detailed arrangement for the collection of PVCs for all categories of voters from the CVR exercise in the state will be made available.

“As usual, your cooperation is much needed as the commission rolls out the distribution and collection of the PVCs at all the registration areas where the last CVR exercise took place to ensure a seamless process and secured environment for the commission’s staff and the registrants.



“As political parties, it is expected that you will mobilise your supporters that registered during the CVR to collect their PVCs during the period for collection. Also, those who registered earlier but did not collect their PVCs have another opportunity to do so.

“On this note, I urge all political parties present here to collaborate with the commission in the area of information sharing, voter education, voter mobilisation, and sensitisation as well as PVCs distribution exercise, as we prepare for the successful conduct of the governorship election.”