How to Give Away Your Daughter: Lessons from Ernest  Obijackson

Ernest Obijackson has once again proven that when it comes to celebrations, rich people sure have a different way of doing things. Recently, his daughter, Kene, tied the knot with Ugo, son of Chief Dr. Emmanuel Okonkwo, in a lavish traditional ceremony. The event, held at Obijackson’s country home in Ihiala, Anambra State, was nothing short of spectacular.

The union of these two influential families drew prominent personalities from across Nigeria. True to his roots, Obijackson infused the celebration with rich cultural displays that left guests in awe. These performances, representing various groups, brought a vibrant and colourful atmosphere to the festivities.

Kene’s marriage to Ugo comes seven years after Obijackson hosted another grand wedding for his eldest daughter, Chinazo Isabelle, in Lagos. This time, the traditional ceremony was not just a family affair but a showcase of cultural pride. Guests were treated to a display of the Igbo heritage, proof of Obijackson’s commitment to preserving his cultural identity.

Obijackson is not just known for his grand celebrations but also his remarkable achievements in business and philanthropy. As the founder of Nestoil, he has built an empire in the oil and gas industry and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economy. His philanthropic efforts through the Obijackson Foundation have also uplifted many lives, particularly in his home state.

His grandness shined through during the wedding of Kene and Ugo, which was itself a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. It wasn’t just a union of two hearts but also a merger of two powerful business dynasties. The proposal, which took place on an intimate boat cruise in Lagos, set the tone for what was to be a beautiful and well-celebrated union.

As the festivities ended and the newlyweds embarked on their journey together, Obijackson stood proud, having given his daughter away in style. His ability to balance his business empire with his role as a father and cultural ambassador speaks volumes about the man he is. For those who attended, it was a day to remember—a celebration that reflected the grandeur of a man who truly understands the art of living well.