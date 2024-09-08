Every Governor Should Have an Abimboye

Michael Abimboye is a man who knows the true meaning of loyalty. As a journalist and political communication consultant, he has become a fierce advocate for Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke. His dedication goes beyond words. It is also the perfect proof that when it comes to loyalty, actions speak louder.

Abimboye has been described as the “angel” of Governor Adeleke. This title is not given lightly because he has taken it upon himself to support the governor’s initiatives with unwavering commitment.

Whether it’s distributing food to the needy or praising Adeleke’s achievements, Abimboye is always at the forefront.

Recently, Abimboye commandeered the efforts to distribute food items in Odeomu to ease the burden of economic hardship. This act wasn’t just charity; it was a demonstration of his belief in Adeleke’s leadership. The people of Odeomu saw in Abimboye a man who cared deeply for their well- being, just as the governor does.

Abimboye’s loyalty is also evident in his public praise for Adeleke’s efforts in infrastructure and worker welfare. Early last month, he lauded the governor’s strides in road construction and his commitment to paying workers’ dues. Clearly, for Abimboye, supporting Adeleke is about recognising and amplifying the good work being done.

This loyalty is certainly not blind, given how sharp Abimboye is. Instead, it seems to be rooted in a deep respect for Adeleke’s vision for Osun State. Perhaps, like many others, Abimboye sees in Adeleke a leader who is transforming the state and improving lives. This shared vision makes Abimboye not just a supporter but a true ally in the governor’s mission.

In a world where loyalty is often questioned, Abimboye stands out as a rare example. His dedication to Adeleke is a reminder that everyone should have someone looking out for their interests as fiercely as Abimboye does for the governor.