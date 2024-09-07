UTM Offshore Gets FG’s Licence to Construct Nigeria’s First Floating LNG Plant

Peter Uzoho

UTM Offshore Limited has received the federal government’s Licence to Construct (LTC), for the building of the country’s first-ever floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued the LTC to UTM Offshore at an event held yesterday in Abuja.

The facility with an estimated capacity of 2.8 million metric tons per annum, aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to boost gas production, distribution, and utilisation under the Decade of Gas Initiative.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the event, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, who was flanked by the Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, Mr. Favouk Ahmed and Group Managing Director of UTM Offshore Limited, Mr. Julius Rone, described the milestone as a reflection of President Bola Tinubu’s vision to transform the country’s gas industry.

“Today is a significant day in the life of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Gas,” Ekpo declared, emphasising the importance of the FLNG project to the nation’s energy future.



“Bringing greetings from the President, who was returning from an official trip abroad, Ekpo stated, “I had to cut short my stay in China to come back for this very important event. I’m going to witness the handing over of licenses to UTM Energy to operate. It will take up to 2.8 million tonnes of energy. And from what the Authority Chief Executive has said, this is the first in Nigeria”, Ekpo said.



The floating facility, to be constructed offshore, is seen as a critical component of Nigeria’s ambitious gas expansion plans.

Ekpo reiterated the administration’s commitment to ensuring that gas becomes a key driver of Nigeria’s economy by 2030.

“This is in line with the vision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to improve gas production, distribution, and utilisation. And in line with the Decade of Gas Initiative, we are looking at gas driving the economy of this nation come 2030,” he said.

The minister also commended the NMDPRA for its diligence in granting the license and commended UTM leadership for spearheading the bold initiative.

“I salute NMDPRA for due diligence, and I salute my brother, the CEO of UTM, Julius Rone, for the bold step that he has taken with his team to bring to board what we are going to celebrate today,” he added.

Ekpo assured UTM of the federal government’s unwavering support to ensure the successful completion of the FLNG facility.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will give you all the necessary support, the conducive environment to operate, so that at the end of the day, the dream of the Decade of Gas, of increasing gas, is a project,” he said.

He expressed confidence in UTM’s capacity to deliver the project successfully.

“I’ve seen the faces of those people that have been mentioned as a team of UTM, and I know there are people that can make things happen. So I celebrate you too,” Ekpo said, underscoring the importance of the project to Nigeria’s leadership in the African energy sector.

Ekpo emphasised Nigeria’s potential to regain its status as the leader of Africa’s gas sector, urging continued collaboration between the government and stakeholders.

“Other nations are developing their gas sector very well. So Nigeria, with the abundant gas resource, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, who has focused on gas, should be committed to the task of working with the President to attain the goal, the vision that he has for our country, Nigeria. And when we do this together, the sky is going to be our limit,” he said.

Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Ahmed said the project would be delivered by 2028.

In his remarks, Group Managing Director of UTM Offshore, Rone, said when completed, the facility would deliver 500,000 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into the domestic.

Fun-filled Christmas Beckons as Enugu Govt Awards Contract to Upgrade 5 Recreation Parks

Fun-filled Christmas celebration awaits the people of Enugu State and vacationers as the government has awarded a contract for the upgrade of five parks in Enugu metropolis in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s campaign promise to position the South-east state as the preferred destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.

The five parks are the Edward Nnaji Park at New Haven, Ngwo Park and Eze Park at Uwani, Ejindu Park at Coal Camp and Unity Park at Independence Layout.

According to the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah, the Edward Nnaji Park will house a game arcade, bowling alley, water park, an amusement park, and an Olympic size swimming pool, among others.



On the other hand, Eze Park, Ejindu Park, and Ngwo Park will be equipped with standard football pitches, basketball court, lawn tennis court, five-a-side football pitch, among other sports like table tennis equipment.

In addition to these, the parks will be fully equipped with numerous children’s recreation and fun facilities, while Ngwo and Eze parks would also entertain horse rides and quad bike rides.



Unity Park, according to the Executive Chairman, will be fully equipped with children recreation facilities and train rides.

“The good news is not just that the contracts have been awarded, but that the five parks will be ready before Christmas to ensure that the residents and visitors to Enugu have a fulfilled Christmas.

“The annual Unity Christmas Park will be taken to another level.

“As you must have also noticed, there are surveillance cameras everywhere in Enugu based on the Command and Control security project the governor has done. We are also aware of the Distress Response Squared, a special police unit dedicated to monitoring our streets of Enugu to ensure security of lives and property. The International Conference Centre is almost ready also.



“Therefore, as Nigerians and families both at home and in the diaspora are marking their Christmas, they should make Enugu State their choice destination. Enugu is fast wearing a new look, and the government is not relenting,” Dame Mbah stressed.

It is recalled that Governor Mbah, in his manifesto ahead of the 2023 elections, made tourism development a major agenda of his administration.

“We plan to revamp the numerous parks in the state. In addition, we will within the shortest possible time complete and furnish the International Conference Centre,” Mbah wrote at page 32 of his manifesto.

Meanwhile, besides the already completed and inaugurated 71 urban roads, and the 141 urban roads recently awarded, the government is currently executing the first phase of Enugu city beautification project, which has commenced at several roundabouts, to make it more alluring with a positive impact on the mental and overall well-being of residents and visitors to city.