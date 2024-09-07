Tinubu’s Spokesperson, Ngelale Steps Aside

* Proceeds on indefinite level of absence

* Attributes decision to family’s vexatious medical situation

Deji Elumoye in Beijing, China

The Media Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, has stepped aside from his official duties.

Ngelale, in a statement personally signed by him on Saturday, said he’s proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to enable him attend to pressing medical issues affecting his immediate nuclear family.

While saying he had on Friday intimated the office of the Chief of Staff to the President on his decision, Ngelale stressed that he looks forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing and fate permit.

Ngelale, in the one-page four-paragraph release posted on his Facebook page stated inter alia: “On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing and fate permit.

“I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.

“Chief Ajuri Ngelale.”