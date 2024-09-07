Residents of Abuja Estate Beg Wike to Intervene in Matters of Cof O, Security, Illegalities

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In what seems to be extortion through force, threats and intimidation, residents of the well known Prince and Princess Estate in Abuja have called on the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and members of the National Assembly to intervene in the alleged illegal activities and harassment of the legitimate residents by its developer, Chief Nicolas Ukacukwu.

The estate has been estimated to have a population of over 10,000 residents and about 1,500 residential accommodations with value being pegged to about N200 billion.



They said they have been exposed to illegal levies, violation of the principle of owner-occupier, imposition of facility management company, refusal to process Certificate of Occupancy as well as obstruction on provision of security services amongst others.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, leader of the Elders and Board of Trustees of the Estate, Amb. Mohammed Ibrahim, said despite full patent to the developer as indicated in the terms of agreement, and in consonance with federal government plans of mass housing which served as bait for the buyers, the developer has refused to go and has continued to milk the residents and create a chaotic and illegal development that will encourage insecurity.



He assured that residents of the estate do not seek a fight with the developers or anybody, but have the right to live in peace in our homes which have been completely paid for and with residency of over two decades,saying the purpose of the media conference is to draw the attention of the Police and the FCT administration to their plight.

Amb. Ibrahim disclosed that they have written to the FCT Minister and the FCT Police Command to demand for implementation and enforcement of the terms of the development lease agreement signed with the developer.

Others demands are,”Inspection of the estate by the relevant team from the FCDA to verify various contraventions to prevent attendant negative consequences to the interest of residents in the estate, as well as commence the direct process for issuance of Certificate of Occupancy to the house owners with the supervision of a designated officer from FCDA for implementation within a specific timeframe.

“To instruct the developer and their agents to evacuate their security personnel deployed to the estate gates.

“We hereby appeal to the government to intervene and nip in the bud the use of the police connections by Mr. Daniel Nwokedi to harass and threaten the persons and lives of the President and staff of the Association; and to also forestall the attempt to use unfounded allegations to intimidate and prosecute the President of the Association and his staff.

As at the time of filling in this report, all efforts to reach the developer, Mr. Ukachukwu through phone calls and text messages to hear his side of the story, proved abortive.