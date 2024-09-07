Peter Obi Urges Collective Action for New Nigeria

* Maintains reduction in food importation will boost economy

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As part of strategy for the 2027 political stabilisation, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for reconciliation for the birth of a new Nigeria.

Obi also insisted that solving the security crises in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa will go a long way to provide food security.

A statement by the newly appointed Interim National Coordinator Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, yesterday in Abuja, quoted Obi to have made the call in a post on his X space.

“Together we are embarking on a path to build a movement that speaks with one voice and operates in a coordinated manner at all levels in our country – from the federal to state and local governments.



“This is the beginning of a new era for us, a time to strengthen our movement with a singular vision: to birth a new Nigeria that works for everyone.

“Our movement stands at a critical juncture where we must become more efficient in managing our diverse factions, interests, worldviews, and leadership dynamics.

“We recognise that personal agendas and differences have sometimes led to division. Moving forward, we will proactively design frameworks and systems that allow our diversity to remain our strength,” Obi said.

The former governor of Anambra State appreciated those who used their resources to support the elections and emergence of the Obidient Movement and its leadership.

“As we take this bold step forward, we must acknowledge the grievances and feelings of disenfranchisement that have emerged within our ranks.

“We sincerely apologise for these grievances and recognise that they are real and valid. In spite of our differences, we believe that we can work together if we are united by a common purpose and vision.



“This requires a clear set of rules of engagement, underpinned by respect, tolerance, and understanding, and bound by the principles of the 5 Cs: Character, Competence, Capacity, Consistency, and Compassion.”

Obi urged the members of the movement to focus on healing, reconciliation and renewal.

“Let us focus on channelling our collective passion and energy towards building an inclusive, fair, and united movement.

“Our diversity is a strength and we need to strategically engage and collaborate to create the new Nigeria we envision,’’ Obi said.

Commenting on solving security crises in Nigeria and the African continent to boost food security, Obi advocated for reduction in food Importation, saying this will greatly boost the Nigerian economy and the economy of the African continent.



He lamented that Nigeria produces about three to four million tonnes of rice which represent merely 10 per cent of Bangladesh rice production.

g on his X space, Obi said, “Today, I was one of the panellists at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2024 held in the Rwandan capital Kigali. At the session, I reiterated my long-held position that food insecurity in Africa is intrinsically linked to human insecurity.

“Using Nigeria as an example, I emphasised that solving food insecurity is a major path to general security in the country. By investing in agriculture and food-related productivity, Nigeria will not only be addressing hunger, but will also create huge job opportunities for the teeming unemployed population, especially the youths in their productive age.



‘Reducing reliance on food imports will help ease the strain on our currency, steady exchange rates, and rein in inflationary pressures driven by high food costs.

‘To further elucidate the untapped potential in our food production chain, Bangladesh, with approximately 148,000 square kilometres less than 1/6th of Nigeria’s about 923,768 square kilometres, produces 35-40 million tons of rice annually.

“In contrast, Nigeria produces only 3-4 million tons of rice, which is roughly 10 per cent of Bangladesh’s rice production. This disparity which is similar to the African situation highlights the untapped potential of Africa’s agricultural sector and underscores the need for investment.

“Food insecurity, if addressed properly in Africa, can be a catalyst for enhancing human security and promoting overall development. With significant investments in agriculture and food systems, we can create jobs, reduce poverty, and tackle hunger simultaneously. We can even feed basic food processing industries and thus create even more jobs.

‘By focusing on sustainable agricultural practices and value-chain improvements, we cannot only ensure food also empower communities and promote economic growth, leading to a more prosperous and secure Africa.

“We must prioritise food security to unlock the continent’s potential and address the pressing issues of human insecurity. An Africa that feeds itself is at the center of our aspiration,” he stressed