Looking Beyond FG’s 3MTT 

To drive rapid development in the Nigerian tech ecosystem, the 3 Million Technical Talent programme initiated by the federal government to train young Nigerians is insufficient to place the country on the global tech map, writes Ayodeji Ake

In a bid to boost technology in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu’s administration launched the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, a critical part of the Renewed Hope agenda, is aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone to power our digital economy and position Nigeria as a net talent exporter.

According to the Presidency, the 3MTT program would create employment opportunities for the youth taking a chunk of the one million jobs promised by the current administration.

In a virtual tete-a-tete with the MYY Venture Capital and Technologies founders, Richard Ogundele and Abiola Aderiye, who commended the federal government’s programme, but stated that it’s not enough to achieve tech success.

Assessing tech development in Nigeria, Ogundele, commended the government but urged diversification from cloud engineering and software development focus to biotech, renewable energy technology, blockchain and others.

He added that the federal government should endeavour to build technology hubs across the 36 federation states.

He said: “Technology in Nigeria can be assessed through the widespread availability and usage of internet and network services provided by telecommunication companies such as MTN and Globacome.

“These companies have played a crucial role in increasing internet penetration and connectivity, thereby enabling various digital services and innovations. Furthermore, the growing adoption of smartphones and mobile applications has facilitated access to information, education, and e-commerce across the country.

“The 3MTT Program is a commendable initiative to train the younger generation in digital skills like software development, cloud engineering, and artificial intelligence, but it is not enough on its own.

“Continuous and comprehensive training programs beyond these skills are needed. I would advise the government to invest in innovation hubs and incubators that support startups and small businesses, provide funding for research and development in emerging technologies like AI and blockchain, and enhance STEM education at all levels.

“Additionally, the government should promote tech innovation by creating more tech hubs and innovation centres across the country, providing funding and resources for startups, and establishing partnerships with international tech firms to bring global expertise and technology to Nigeria.

“Moreover, areas such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, renewable energy technologies, and biotechnology should be given more priority. Developing these sectors could lead to innovations that solve local problems, create jobs, and drive economic growth.

“For instance, AI can be used to improve healthcare delivery through predictive analytics and personalised medicine, while blockchain can enhance transparency and efficiency in public administration and financial transactions.”

THISDAY had reported plans by the federal government to launch a web app to train farmers. Ogundele lamented that the agritech remains below its potential.

“One significantly underexplored area in Nigeria is the agritech sector. Given that agriculture is a major part of Nigeria’s economy, leveraging technology to improve agricultural productivity, supply chain management, and market access can have a transformative impact.

“The private sector can key in by investing in startups and providing them with the necessary funding and resources to scale their innovations.

“Corporations can also partner with research institutions to develop modern technologies tailored to local agricultural needs. Furthermore, creating digital platforms for farmers to access information, financial services, and markets can significantly improve their productivity and income,” he added.

Lending his voice to Artificial intelligence adoption in Nigeria, Ogundele said AI has a lot of opportunities to enjoy and can benefit from.

“AI can be seen as an opportunity and a threat. While it is true that AI might displace certain jobs, it also has the potential to create new job categories and enhance existing roles by automating repetitive tasks and enabling workers to focus on higher-value activities.

“The key is to ensure that there are adequate retraining and upskilling programs to prepare the workforce for the changes brought by AI. Emphasising human-AI collaboration can lead to improved productivity and innovation, ultimately driving economic growth and job creation.”

On data security using AI, he said: “Ensuring data security in the context of AI involves implementing a multi-layered approach that incorporates robust cybersecurity measures and ethical data handling practices.

“AI itself can enhance data security by employing advanced algorithms to detect and respond to threats in real-time, identifying unusual patterns that may indicate a breach, and automating responses to mitigate these threats quickly.

“Transparency is key to building trust. Organisations should communicate how they collect, store, and use data, and they should comply with data protection regulations such as the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) where applicable. Regular audits and assessments of AI systems can help ensure that they adhere to security standards and ethical guidelines.

“Furthermore, investing in encryption technologies, access control mechanisms, and secure data storage solutions can significantly enhance data safety. By demonstrating a commitment to these practices and continuously improving their data security measures, organisations can assure users of the safety and integrity of their data.”

Examining tech development from his perspective, Aderiye admitted that technology was fast-growing in Nigeria, especially with fintech.

He stressed the need for the government to invest in AI research and grant for AI startups which can attract thousands of jobs and billions of dollars into the economy.

“Technology in Nigeria has come a long way, especially with fintech leading the charge. Nigeria is an emerging market. Hence, there’s so much more potential, especially in AI, agriculture, healthcare, banking/finance, transport, and education. However, we need more infrastructural investment to make things happen, such as high-end and secured Computing Server Centres, and trained personnel.

“Ogundele and I started MYY Venture Capital, where we finance AI/Data innovative ideas, Minimum Viable Products (MVPs), and early-stage startups. The government should dive deeper into AI research enablement by building very high computing and secured server centres, offering more grants for AI startups, and partnering with these startups to ease AI into public services to boost efficiency and service delivery. This could potentially create 100,000 new jobs and attract $1 billion in foreign investments over the next five years.

Speaking further, Aderiye said, “AI in healthcare, agriculture tech, and smart city solutions are possible. The private sector will make a big impact here, using AI to solve local problems, boost productivity, and create new opportunities. To create something significant, Richard and I reached out to our partners and raised significant funds to ensure these ideas see the light of day.”

Speaking on unknown benefits of AI, Aderiye said he “couldn’t stop thinking of how AI could help reduce the traffic congestion in Nigeria. I saw how the traffic system worked here. We can even make it better: AI-powered smart traffic lights can cut congestion by adapting in real-time to traffic conditions.

“We will use machine learning to optimise light timings and computer vision to detect jams and incidents. The result? Smoother, faster commutes for everyone, potentially reducing travel times by 30 per cent.

“I have a list of 63 AI ideas my team and I will be working on in the coming periods. The applications are endless, and thankfully we have the right team to ensure Africa doesn’t lag again.”

Speaking further, he concurred on helping children acquire tech skills from the elementary level, “When you say coding, I presume software development. That’s great because it is fundamental. We need to introduce children to prepare them for a tech-driven future. Their counterparts in the UK, China, the US, and other places are already learning these.

“Children should be exposed to: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Basics and applications of AI, Robotics – Combines mechanics, electronics, and programming, inspiring creativity – Data Science: Data collection, analysis, and interpretation skills, Cybersecurity – Fundamentals to protect themselves and understand data security, Digital Literacy – Safe internet practices, digital communication, and critical thinking, Creative Technologies – Digital art, music production, and game development, Tech Ethics – Understanding the ethical implications of technology use.

“Programs such as the apprenticeship system in the United Kingdom are working and could be mirrored instead of reinventing the wheel. By diversifying tech education, we ensure children are well-rounded and equipped with skills that will be beneficial in the future, preparing them for various careers and fostering a deeper appreciation of technology’s role in our world.”