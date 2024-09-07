Judge Delays Trump Hush Money Sentencing Until after Election

Sunday Ehigiator with agency report

A New York judge yesterday, delayed former United States President, Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money criminal case until after the November 5 election, writing that he wants to avoid the unwarranted perception of a political motive.



Trump, the Republican nominee for president, had previously been scheduled to be sentenced on September 18. His lawyers in August had asked Justice Juan Merchan to push back his sentencing date until after the vote, citing, “naked election-interference objectives.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against Trump, is a Democrat.



According to Reuters, Merchan said he now planned to sentence Trump on November 26, unless the case would be dismissed before then.

“The imposition of sentence will be adjourned to avoid any appearance – however unwarranted – that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate,” the judge wrote.

“The Court is a fair, impartial and apolitical institution,” he added.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he appreciated that Merchan noted the sentencing would only take place if the judge denies a pending motion by his lawyers to toss out the jury’s verdict.



“This case should be rightfully terminated, as we prepare for the Most Important Election in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote.

In the first-ever criminal trial of a former or current U.S. president, Trump was convicted on May 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up his then-lawyer’s $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.



Trump denied the encounter and has vowed to appeal the verdict once he is sentenced.

A spokesperson for Bragg said, “The Manhattan D.A.’s Office stands ready for sentencing on the new date set by the court.”

In his four-page ruling, Merchan wrote that he would rule Trump’s request to overturn the conviction due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision on presidential immunity on November 12.