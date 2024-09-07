Fun-filled Christmas Beckons as Enugu Govt Awards Contract to Upgrade 5 Recreation Parks

Fun-filled Christmas celebration awaits the people of Enugu State and vacationers as the government has awarded a contract for the upgrade of five parks in Enugu metropolis in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s campaign promise to position the South-east state as the preferred destination for business, investment, tourism, and living.



The five parks are the Edward Nnaji Park at New Haven, Ngwo Park and Eze Park at Uwani, Ejindu Park at Coal Camp and Unity Park at Independence Layout.

According to the Executive Chairman, Enugu State Tourism Board, Dame Rita Mbah, the Edward Nnaji Park will house a game arcade, bowling alley, water park, an amusement park, and an Olympic size swimming pool, among others.

On the other hand, Eze Park, Ejindu Park, and Ngwo Park will be equipped with standard football pitches, basketball court, lawn tennis court, five-a-side football pitch, among other sports like table tennis equipment.

In addition to these, the parks will be fully equipped with numerous children’s recreation and fun facilities, while Ngwo and Eze parks would also entertain horse rides and quad bike rides.



Unity Park, according to the Executive Chairman, will be fully equipped with children recreation facilities and train rides.

“The good news is not just that the contracts have been awarded, but that the five parks will be ready before Christmas to ensure that the residents and visitors to Enugu have a fulfilled Christmas.

“The annual Unity Christmas Park will be taken to another level.

“As you must have also noticed, there are surveillance cameras everywhere in Enugu based on the Command and Control security project the governor has done. We are also aware of the Distress Response Squared, a special police unit dedicated to monitoring our streets of Enugu to ensure security of lives and property. The International Conference Centre is almost ready also.



“Therefore, as Nigerians and families both at home and in the diaspora are marking their Christmas, they should make Enugu State their choice destination. Enugu is fast wearing a new look, and the government is not relenting,” Dame Mbah stressed.

It is recalled that Governor Mbah, in his manifesto ahead of the 2023 elections, made tourism development a major agenda of his administration.

“We plan to revamp the numerous parks in the state. In addition, we will within the shortest possible time complete and furnish the International Conference Centre,” Mbah wrote at page 32 of his manifesto.

Meanwhile, besides the already completed and inaugurated 71 urban roads, and the 141 urban roads recently awarded, the government is currently executing the first phase of Enugu city beautification project, which has commenced at several roundabouts, to make it more alluring with a positive impact on the mental and overall well-being of residents and visitors to city.