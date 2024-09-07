Former Kwara Speaker Extols Toyin Saraki at 60

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The former Speaker of Kwara State of House of Assembly and Professor of Constitutional Law, Prof. Ali Ahmad, has described the former first lady of the state and Founder of Wellbeing Foundation, Africa, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Saraki, as a champion for the well-being of mothers and children.

In a statement issued on Friday personally signed by the former speaker titled: “Barrister Toyin Saraki@60: Celebrating a Life of Impact and Service,” Professor Ahmad extended his heartfelt wishes to Mrs Saraki on her 60th birthday.

Professor Ahmad also highlighted the influence of both the Ojora and Saraki families in shaping Mrs Saraki into a dedicated leader.

The former speaker lauded the celebrant’s relentless advocacy for important causes and praised her numerous accomplishments, particularly through the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, which he noted reflects the compassion and resilience ingrained in her family backgrounds.

While expressing great joy, on behalf of himself and his family, in celebrating Barrister Saraki, the former speaker recognized her as a powerful advocate for the voiceless and a source of hope for many individuals across Africa.

The statement partly reads, “On behalf of my family and myself, I, Professor Ali Ahmad, former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, take great pleasure in celebrating Her Excellency, Barrister Oluwatoyin Saraki, former First Lady of Kwara State and Founder of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, on the joyous occasion of her 60th birthday today, September 6, 2024.

“Your life’s work, particularly through the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, is an affiliation to the compassion and resilience that are the hallmarks of both your esteemed family backgrounds.

“You have emerged as a powerful voice for the voiceless, a protector of mothers and children, and a beacon of hope for countless individuals across Africa.

“The harmony between the noble traditions of the Ojora family and the unwavering dedication of the Saraki family has shaped you into a leader who tirelessly champions the causes that matter most.”

The former speaker commended the former first lady’s commitment as a lawyer, philanthropist, and health and wellness advocate, as well as her philanthropic efforts and passion for cycling, which continue to set a standard for others.

He prayed the Almighty to continue showering her with blessings, good health, happiness, and prosperity as she celebrates her 60th birthday.

“As a lawyer, philanthropist, and dedicated advocate for health and wellness, your unwavering commitment to the betterment of society, especially the younger generation, is nothing short of inspiring.

“Your passion for cycling and your philanthropic endeavors continue to set a standard for all of us.

“You have touched countless lives with your grace, humility, and relentless pursuit of excellence. May the Almighty continue to shower you with His blessings, granting you many more years filled with good health, happiness, and prosperity”.