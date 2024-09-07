EFCC: It’s Not in Our Habit to Disobey Court Orders

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed surprise over a committal proceedings filed against its Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, for allegedly disobeying the orders of a Federal High Court in Bayelsa State.

The commission in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, observed that the said judgement it was accused to have disobeyed was not brought to its notice, adding that the anti-graft agency is not in the habit of flaunting court orders.

The said order had restrained the EFCC from seizing properties belonging to Bliss Multinational Perfections Limited and Bribena, which were alleged to be proceeds of investment fraud, otherwise known as Ponzi scheme.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending report in the media that Ola Olukoyede, the Commission’s Executive Chairman risks committal to prison for alleged violation of the orders of Justice Isa H. A. Dashen of a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“It is important to point out that the September 4, 2024 judgement by Justice Dashen came to the commission by surprise as the EFCC was not put on notice of the judgement date.

“Denying the EFCC hearing notice was tantamount to blind-siding the commission, and by extension a denial of fair hearing in the instant case”, the statement read in part.

Oyewale added that the commission is taking steps to appeal the judgement, within the time allowed by law, disclosing that an earlier decision by the court in a similar case involving the same defendants is currently on appeal at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt.

“The commission wishes to once again reaffirm its commitment to rule of law and will not wilfully violate any court order.

“Bliss Multinational Perfection and Arch Oyinmiebi Bribena, the Chief Executive Officer of Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, were investigated and indicted for investment fraud in which 123 petitioners lost over N2billion to the suspects who promised them 25 percent return on investment but neither got the promised return nor recover the funds invested,” the statement added.