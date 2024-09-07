Edo Poll: We’ve Put Measures in Place to Minimise Circulation of Fake News

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it has put measures in place to minimise circulation of false information ahead of the Edo State governorship election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

He said the engagement with media organisations was no doubt timely as preparations for the conduct of the off-cycle governorship election in Edo State, was only 14 days away.

Olumekun noted that the briefing became necessary knowing the crucial role the media play in shaping democracy.

He stressed that as the fourth estate of the realm, is not just a conveyor of information but also a vital player in the democratic process, particularly during elections.

According to him, “Your work influences public perception, informs voter decisions, and upholds the integrity of the electoral process.”

The electoral body revealed that it has accredited 892 journalists to cover the Edo State governorship election.

Olumekun stated: “To put it on record, 122 organisations who applied for a total of 892 personnel were approved after careful review.

“However, this number may reduce as some organisations who applied for a specific number did not nominate up to that particular number on the portal, while some applied, got approval and for some reason did not conclude the process on our portal.”

The National Commissioner said a final report on the accreditation and detailed breakdown would be made public soon.

Olumekun said in this digital age, the commission is acutely aware of the dangers posed by fake and misleading news, especially during an election period.

He noted that such information has the potential to disrupt the electoral process, undermine public confidence, and incite unnecessary tensions.

“The commission has taken proactive steps to combat this menace, part of which is to be open and transparent in all its dealings.

“We have made it a culture to constantly update the public through you after every Commission’s meeting when decisions are taken. We will intensify the information flow as we move closer to the Edo governorship election.

“Measures have been put in place to minimise circulation of false information. However, we cannot do this alone. We believe that you will remain a bulwark against fake and misleading information about the Commission and the electoral process,” Olumekun said.