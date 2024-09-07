Afreximbank Announces Algiers as Host for 2024 Creative Africa Nexus

Agnes Ekebuike

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced Algiers, the capital of Algeria, as host for this year’s Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX 2024).

According to organisers of CANEX 2024, a premier event showcasing Africa’s vibrant creative and cultural industries, the theme for this year: ‘One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World’ will be major focus of the four-day event taking place between October 16-19.



CANEX 2024, according to organisers, offers a unique platform for creatives from across the continent and beyond, to showcase their work, network with industry leaders, and explore business opportunities, including exhibitions, roundtable discussions, masterclasses, live performances, gastronomy showcases, music, dance, poetry, and other artistic expressions.



The event will be a gathering of creatives, investors, and industry professionals from across the continent and the world over.

Launched in 2020, Afreximbank has committed a $1 billion facility for Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI), and has deployed specialised products for financing some CCI sectors, including the Film Financing Development Facility and the Music Development Facility.

The bank has also identified key gaps in creative production value chains and created interventions to bridge these gaps, with a focus on access to markets.

“CANEX WKND 2024 will feature an exhibition and market, roundtable discussions, masterclasses, live performances, and networking opportunities. The event is open to industry professionals, individuals, corporate investors, and governance bodies. It provides a unique platform for creatives to showcase their work, connect with industry leaders, and explore business and investment opportunities,” a statement said.

CANEX WKND 2024 will further develop conversations and provide even more business-to-business and business-to-government opportunities.

“No one should miss this opportunity to be part of the creative revolution in Africa! They should simply register for CANEX WKND 2024 and join us in Algiers for an unforgettable experience celebrating the continent’s artistic spirit,” the statement added.

CANEX 2024 is part of Afreximbank’s Creative Africa Nexus programme, aimed at supporting the development of Africa’s creative and cultural industries. The programme’s objectives include increasing Africa’s share of global cultural trade flows, deploying specialised financial products, facilitating technical capacity programmes, and advocating for harmonised regulatory reform.

Since October 2021, 80 Luxury African brands have benefited from Afreximbank’s access to market initiative, CANEX Presents Africa. The bank has also engaged in trade and export development initiatives, showcasing Africa’s creative economies through the biennial CANEX WKND and CANEX at IATF (Intra-African Trade Fair).