Police Arrest 11 Suspected Bandits in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Operatives of Kaduna state police command have arrested 11 suspected bandits, including the abductors of a district head in the state.

The district head (name withheld), was abducted on August 14, 2024, and released two days after.

Spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a state in Kaduna.He said the arrests were made in collaboration with local hunters in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state

“On September 2, 2024, at about 0500hrs police operatives of Saminaka, in collaboration with a team of local hunters, acting on credible intelligence, carried out raids in three different villages in Lere LGA, namely Maraban Wasa, Gurzan Hakimi Mariri, and Abugan Kurama”, the statement reads.

“Five suspects were arrested, namely, Abdulhamid Abubakar (a.k.a. Bala) 30 years old, Danjuma Luka (a.k.a. Uba), 25 years old, Ayuba Simon, 50 years old and Idi Saleh, 57 years old.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include one fabricated single-barrel gun, one Green Golf car, one Bajaj motorcycle, and eight mobile phones”.

The statement said further that on September 2, 2024, police operatives laid ambush in a motor park and a search of the park led to the recovery of four fabricated AK-47 rifles hidden within a consignment.

Other items recovered, according to Hassan, include two English pistols, two pump-action guns, 24 cartridges, 29 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, large quantity of assorted charms, one walkie-talkie, one axe and N908,600 cash.

Hassan said six suspects, identified as Lawal Murtala, Isa Kabiru, Auwal Surajo, Kamala Lawal, Umar Adamu and Kabiru Liman were arrested.

According to the statement, one Yahaya Yusuf, a suspected bandit lodging in a hotel in Tafa, Kagarko LGA was arrested on September 3, following credible information.

The suspect was said to have confessed to being involved in cattle rustling and kidnapping in Niger and Kaduna states.

The statement called on members of the public to continue cooperating with the police in the efforts to combat crime.