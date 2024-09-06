Oyebanji Strengthens Regional Security Collaboration

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, on yesterday took a significant step towards enhancing regional security by convening a meeting of special advisers on security from Ekiti, Ondo, Kogi, Kwara, and Osun States.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the security architecture of the states that share boundaries and ensure the protection of lives and properties within their borders.

The meeting, which was held at the Bawa Lodge at the Ekiti State Government House, was chaired by the Special Adviser on Security to Ekiti State Governor, Brigadier-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd).

Attendees included Mr. Olugbenga Atiba, Senior Special Assistant on Security, Ondo State; Commander Jerry Omodara, Kogi State; Brigadier Samuel Ojo (rtd.), Osun State; and Brigadier General S.T. Bello, Kwara State, with Dr. Adetunberu Oludotun, Director General Homeland Security, Ekiti State as secretary.

In his remarks, Gen. Ogundana emphasised that the meeting was convened at the directive of Governor Oyebanji in response to rising trans-border insecurity.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration among the neighboring states, particularly in tackling inter-border crimes, where criminals evade prosecution by crossing state lines.

Ogundana stressed that intelligence-sharing would be key in controlling such criminal activities and ensuring the safety of residents.

The retired general stated further that the inaugural meeting marked the beginning of massive collaboration among the states, adding that future meetings would involve local governments in the border areas in order to enhance cooperation among security personnel.

He also noted that security efforts were being intensified across Ekiti, including farm settlements, to encourage farmers to return to their businesses without fear. This, he said, would enhance food security.

“We are committed to ensuring peace across Ekiti State and in all our neighboring states,” Ogundana assured, stressing that improved security climate is a driver for increased investment, particularly in the agricultural sector.

“Without adequate security, there will be no investment, and we have seen big-time agro investors showing interest in Ekiti,” he added.

Ogundana also addressed the recent food insecurity challenges, expressing hope that such issues would not recur this year due to proactive measures taken by the state, including resolving disputes between herdsmen and farmers.

He urged residents to go about their daily activities without fear of being kidnapped, reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and ensuring a conducive environment for investors.

The meeting is set to continue periodically, with further discussions could be held virtually as needed, to stay ahead of potential security threats.