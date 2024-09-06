Ola Jayce Returns with ‘Art of Comeback’

Mary Nnah

Oladipupo Mafoitan, better known as Ola Jayce, the talented artist, who has overcome challenges and emerged stronger, is set to make a triumphant return to the music scene with his debut album ‘Art of Comeback’.

This highly anticipated 11-track masterpiece is a reflection of his journey, resilience, and passion for music, showcasing his unique sound and style that is poised to take the industry by storm.

After a six-year hiatus, Ola Jayce is back with a bang, poised to redefine the music scene in 2024 with his unique sound and unwavering dedication to his craft.

Produced by top industry talents, including Echo the Guru, Shally the Champion, and Tudaxkey, and refined by the expert hands of renowned mixing engineer Spyritmyx, Art of Comeback is set to redefine the music scene in 2024. This 11-track magnum opus is a reflection of Ola Jayce’s musical journey, which draws inspiration from legendary artists like Dagrin, as well as global icons such as Drake, Lil Wayne, and Meek Mill.

Raised in the challenging environment of Orile Iganmu, Ola Jayce’s early life was marked by obstacles that fueled his passion for music. He recalls evening freestyle sessions with friends, where they would create beats using whatever they could find – tables, chairs, bottles, stones, metallic plates, and spoons. Although his family initially urged him to focus solely on education, they have since become his strongest supporters, backing his musical journey with unwavering enthusiasm.

The album’s title, Art of Comeback, holds deep personal significance for Ola Jayce. After a six-year hiatus from the music scene, this album marks his triumphant return, reminiscent of his earlier comeback in chess, where he won a national championship after a five-year break. Ola Jayce’s return to the spotlight is not just about reclaiming his place in music; it’s about setting new standards, pushing boundaries, and inspiring a new generation of artists.

His recent single, “Loyalty,” which will also feature on the album, is already making waves across Nigeria, with massive airplay on radio stations and in clubs nationwide. This track is a testament to his undeniable talent, showcasing his unique style and setting the stage for the album’s anticipated success.

When asked about his musical style, Ola Jayce proudly identifies with Afrobeats, embracing its global recognition and the unique, powerful African sound that is finally receiving the acknowledgment it deserves. While some critics express concern that Afrobeats might follow the path of Reggae, becoming saturated with no clear ownership, Ola Jayce views this saturation as proof of the global appreciation for African music.

Regarding the rise of Amapiano in Nigeria, Ola Jayce acknowledges its appeal and even experimented with the genre in his 2023 single “Natural,” which carries a subtle Amapiano vibe. However, he emphasizes his commitment to staying true to his style, avoiding fleeting trends and focusing on creating music that resonates with his audience.

As Ola Jayce prepares to release Art of Comeback, his vision extends beyond borders. He aims to collaborate with both Nigerian legends and international industry icons, partner with leading brands, and secure multiple awards that will solidify his presence in Africa and on the global stage. With standout tracks and the already celebrated “Loyalty,” this project is bound to resonate with listeners, proving that Ola Jayce is here to stay and marking his triumphant return as a true artist.