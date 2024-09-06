NCTC, NAFDAC Sign Pact to Counter Terrorism in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help actualise their institutional and statutory mandates.

As encapsulated in the legal instruments establishing them, the collaboration, NCTC said, marked a pivotal moment in their joint efforts to prevent and counter terrorism in Nigeria.



Speaking at the signing of the pact, the National Coordinator Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, Nigeria, Maj Gen Adamu Laka, said: “Terrorism pose a significant threat to our Nation’s security, stability, and prosperity.



“ It undermines our fundamental values, challenges our way of life, and endangers the safety of our citizens. Upon assumption of duty, I recognised the critical importance of cooperation, collaboration, and coordination in addressing this complex and evolving threat”.

Laka noted that NAFDAC plays an important role in combating terrorism and crime by regulating the manufacture, importation, and distribution of drugs, chemicals, and other controlled products.



The agency’s efforts, he said, also help curtail the illegal drug trade, which often finances terrorism and organized crime.

He said: “I must also acknowledge the efforts of NAFDAC towards regulating the use of chemicals used in manufacturing explosives by non-state actors. By joining forces with NAFDAC, we aim to enhance our collective efforts in disrupting these illicit networks, dismantling their financing sources, and safeguarding our communities from the scourge of terrorism”.



The National Coordinator said the MoU represented a commitment to shared goals, mutual support, and effective cooperation.

“It signifies our dedication to leveraging our respective expertise, resources, and capabilities to strengthen our response to terrorism, prevent radicalization, and protect our society from the devastating impact of violent extremism,” he added.



Laka noted that through this partnership, the Centre and NAFDAC will work together to enhance information sharing, intelligence cooperation, capacity building, and joint operations.

“By combining our efforts and forging a united front against terrorism, we are better equipped to confront this multifaceted challenge and uphold the safety and security of our nation,” he concluded.



In her remarks, the Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye commended the Office of the National Security Adviser for returning the agency to the ports.

She noted that the signing of the MoU was a plus to the country in terms of reduction in death, noting that drug abuse alters the mind.