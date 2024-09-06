Interior Minister: Nigeria Has Enlisted Passport in ICAO’s Ranking System

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced Nigeria’s enrolment in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

This move, according to the minister, is aimed at enhancing the global ranking of the country’s international passport, ease of passage as well as beefing up internal security.



Tunji-Ojo had in Montreal, Canada, alongside the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, participated in the Import Ceremony of the Country Signing Certificate Authority (CSCA) led by ICAO officials.

The minister, speaking shortly after the event, noted that the development was informed by the government’s efforts to modernize border control systems, noting that this is expected to reduce the waiting time at airports and other points of entry within and outside the country.

“Our government is particular about increasing efficiency and enhancing the overall travel experience for Nigerians and international visitors alike,” Tunji-Ojo said.



“With our effort on Border Governance and Management, Nigerians can be assured that the era of endless wait and manual verification at airports across the globe is over. The President is constantly seeking means to enable growth and develop the country. The PKI / PKD is another measure to increase our global ranking and ease of doing business,” he added.

The minister added that the new development, among other reviewed policies of the government, was expected to have a positive impact on the economy, tourism, and national security.



“While we strongly believe this will impact the tourism ecosystem, it will also play a critical role in facilitating inter-agency collaboration, especially between the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority and the leading implementation agency, the Nigeria Immigration Service.”

Explaining the role of the system, Juan Carlos Salazar, Secretary General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), noted that Public Key Directory (PKD), enables the sharing of authentic travel documents among member states across the world.



He stressed, however, that national and international collaboration was vital as the infrastructure required multiple authorities to play their part in the process of verification and authentication of passport and travel document data.

Speaking on the readiness of the service, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap, stated that necessary infrastructure to drive the new technology is in place as full implementation begins.



“The PKD/PKI will be a game changer for us, and we can’t wait to see it transform the face of things. In partnership with IATA, we are currently training our staff so that they understand the full modules of the new technology of API/PNR ” she said.

Managed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the PKD allows countries to check the authenticity of e-passports and other travel documents when travellers cross borders.



Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is a system that uses digital certificates and public-private key pairs to ensure secure communication, data integrity, and authentication of documents.

Among other things, this development will ensure the enhanced security in strict compliance with international standards, and ease of verification.