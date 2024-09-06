Fuel Price Increase: Riders of Tricycles, Motorcycles Protest in Kwara

. AbdulRazaq directs deployment of free buses

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) in Kwara state yesterday staged a protest over the recent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol. Similarly, members of the Okada Riders Association joined the protest to condemn the increase in the pump price of petrol

The members who are popularly called “Keke Marwa” started their protest from the Sango junction of Ilorin through Estate junction, Moraba, Post office, Taiwo, Offa garage areas of Ilorin.

Security operatives, including the police, were later deployed to the scene to restore order and disperse the protesters with tear gas.

The group expressed their displeasure with the federal government over the rise in petrol prices, which they said had surged to N1,250 per litre.

They argued that, the ugly development has prevented them of doing their businesses and this also making life increasingly difficult for them.

One of the protesters, Mr. Isiaka Bellp Isiaka, said that the increase in fuel prices had made it challenging for them to meet basic needs.

According to him, after purchasing fuel at the inflated price, the little profit they make from their work is barely enough to sustain their families.

The protest caused significant disruption in the area, as several roads were blocked, leaving many commuters stranded.

Passengers also shared their grievances, noting that the hike in transportation costs has triggered a ripple effect on the prices of food and other essential commodities, further exacerbating the economic situation.

They urged the government to take immediate action to address the hardship caused by the rising fuel prices.

As of the time of this report, no official statement had been released by the state or federal government regarding the protest.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor and Chairman Nigeria’s Governors Forum(NGF) Alhaji AbdulRazaq has directed the immediate deployment of free buses to different parts of the metropolis to ease the movement of commuters.

The governor’s directive on the deployment of the free buses to the different parts of the state according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the protest embarked upon by the members of transport unions over the increase in the pump price of petrol.

A statement issued in Ilorin by Governor AbdulRazaq yesterday which was signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye stated: “The buses are to take people to the most central destinations free of charge.

“We hope that persons attending the SUBEB job placement interviews would find this helpful, particularly in the metropolis”.

The governor also appealed to transporters and members of the public to exercise patience over the new fuel price hike, saying different government stakeholders are reviewing the situation with public good as a top priority.

“The inconveniences are regretted, and we are confident that things will ease as soon as possible,” it added.