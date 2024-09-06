From London to Lagos: Princess Christiana Kujembola’s Inspiring Journey

Mary Nnah

With a passion for beauty and a vision to empower the youth, UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur Princess Christiana Kujembola has brought her successful business, Bojas World, to Nigeria.

The grand opening of Bojas World in Opebi Ikeja, Lagos, recently, marked a significant milestone in Princess Kujembola’s journey to create a one-stop shop for beauty, wellness, and lifestyle services.

“I wanted to create a space where people can come together, relax, and rejuvenate,” Princess Kujembola explained. “Bojas World is more than just a spa or salon; it’s a lifestyle destination.”

Princess Kujembola’s entrepreneurial journey began with a prayer, seeking guidance on what business to start. The answer was clear: beauty. And so, Bojas Spa was born in London, offering a range of services from spa treatments to salon services. But Princess Kujembola’s vision didn’t stop there. She wanted to create a unique experience that would set Bojas apart from other spas and salons.

“I started small, but I had big dreams,” she said. “I wanted to create a beauty empire that would inspire and uplift others.”

Bojas World is now a reality, offering a range of services including confectionery, massage, and food. Customers can indulge in a holistic experience that nourishes both body and soul.

“My passion for empowering the youth drives my business decisions,” Princess Kujembola explained, adding, “By creating employment opportunities and providing training, I aim to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed.”

“I believe in giving back to the community,” she added, noting further that, “My foundation supports various charitable initiatives, and I hope to make a positive impact on the lives of young people.”

With plans to expand to Lekki, Abuja, Ghana, and Malta, Princess Kujembola is poised to take Bojas World to new heights. Her advice to women who want to start their own business? “Start small, start somewhere. Don’t be afraid to take the first step.”

“Believe in yourself and your vision,” Princess Kujembola emphasied. “With hard work and determination, anything is possible.”

Through her business, Princess Christiana aims to promote wellness and self-care. “I want to provide a welcoming space for people to relax and unwind,” she said. “I hope to make a positive impact on my community.”

As Bojas World continues to grow and expand, Princess Christiana remains committed to her vision of creating a beauty empire that inspires and uplifts others. Her journey is a true reflection of her entrepreneurial spirit, passion, and dedication to making a positive impact.