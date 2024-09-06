Filmone Appoints Awobokun as Chief Content Officer

Mary Nnah

Filmone Limited, a leading film production and distribution company in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Ladun Awobokun as Chief Content Officer, effective immediately.

The company in a statement said the move underscores its commitment to enhancing its creative vision, solidifying its leadership in the entertainment industry, and driving the growth of the Nigerian film sector.

“Awobokun, a highly respected and accomplished film industry professional, has been instrumental in shaping Filmone’s success. As General Manager, she played a pivotal role in securing exclusive distribution rights for major Hollywood studios, including Sony Pictures and Walt Disney, in Anglophone West Africa. Under her leadership, Filmone has distributed an impressive 90% of the top-grossing Nollywood films, including the groundbreaking “A Tribe Called Judah,” which made history by surpassing N1 Billion at the box office.

“In her new role as Chief Content Officer, Awobokun will oversee the creative direction, operations, and content strategy of both Filmone Entertainment and Filmone Studios. She will drive the development of high-quality, engaging content that resonates with audiences locally and internationally, further establishing Filmone as a leader in the global entertainment industry. We are pleased to announce Ladun’s appointment as Chief Content Officer, recognizing her exceptional contributions and visionary leadership,” said Kene Okwuosa, CEO of the Filmhouse Group.

Okwuosa added, “Her deep understanding and passion for the industry, coupled with her innovative approach to content creation and positioning, will propel Filmone to new heights and reinforce our commitment to creative excellence.”