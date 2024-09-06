FG’s Consumer Credit Scheme Targets 500, 000 Civil Servants Nationwide

Stories By Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has commenced the disbursement of consumer credit to economically active Nigerians nationwide, through its growing list of participating financial institutions (PFIs).

In the first wave of institutions, is Credit Direct, Nigeria’s largest lender to civil servants nationwide, and a subsidiary of the FCMB Group. At the signing event in Lagos recently, CREDICORP announced the partnership with Credit Direct to accelerate mass access to consumer credit starting with civil servants across the country.

Beginning this September, this kickoff offers discounted direct consumer credit to over 15,000 civil servants per round. Civil servants on IPPIS now benefit from exclusive offers with reduced interest rates and flexible repayment plans for purchase of domestic goods, mobility, medical care, electronics and other household needs. The initiative is part of a much broader effort to support the well-being of Nigerians, which aligns with CREDICORP’s mission to accelerate consumer credit access to 50 per cent of economically active Nigerians by 2030.

CEO of CREDICORP, Uzoma Nwagba, said: “We are excited to partner with Credit Direct to kick off President Tinubu’s consumer credit scheme with civil servants as Mr. President had promised.

“By going through Credit Direct today, and subsequently our other financial institutions coming on stream in the next days and weeks as we target 500,000 civil servants, they can access instant and affordable credit to cushion economic shocks or afford consumer goods to improve the quality of their lives. This is just the start of a long and exciting journey with many parts, and linkages that ultimately catalyse local industries as we expand consumption.”

CEO of Credit Direct, Chukwuma Nwanze, emphasised the importance of the partnership in fostering financial inclusion.

“Our civil servants are vital to the nation’s growth and stability, and we are committed to supporting them with accessible credit facilities. This partnership with CREDICORP allows us to extend our services to more individuals, ensuring that all civil servants can access the funds they need quickly and easily, up to N3.5 million depending on their income and need,” he said.