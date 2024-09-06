EFCC Arrests 56 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested 56 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the anti-graft agency Head of Media, Mr. Dele Oyewale, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY.

The statement said:”The arrests were carried out between Tuesday, September 3 – 4, 2024, at different locations within the town following credible intelligence on the activities of fraudsters throwing unsuspected citizens of the state into pain and tears through their fraudulent pranks.

“Items recovered from them include 18 different brands of exotic cars, laptops, expensive smartphones, and charms.”

The statement therefore, said that, the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

