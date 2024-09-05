Security is Everybody’s Responsibility, Chief of Defence Staff, Musa, Tells Katsina

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Musa, yesterday, told Katsina State people that security was everybody’s responsibility.

He, therefore, called on the people to cooperate fully with the military and other security agencies in the state to address the growing security threats in not just the state but the geo-political zone.

Musa said this while on a visit to Katsina to assess the operational readiness of troops to address security challenges in the state.

Speaking at the Government House, Katsina, the CDS disclosed that he was in the state on the directive of president Bola Tinubu.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, stated that the CDS appreciated Governor Umar Radda, for his enormous support to the AFN and for providing a conducive atmosphere for troops to operate

Noting that he was in Katsina to assess Joint Operation Areas, the Defence Chief enjoined the troops to be more patriotic, committed, and exhibit professionalism in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

He promised the troops of improved welfare and provision of adequate equipment to arrest insecurity in the general area.

Radda, in his response, applauded the CDS for coming to asses security situation in the state with the aim of providing a lasting solution.

He assured the CDS of the state’s continuous support and partnership with the AFN towards arresting insecurity.

“The government is sensitising people on the need to cooperate with Armed Forces and other security agencies,” said Radda, who added that the state would continue to demand more, while appealing for increased security presence in the southern part of the state.

While in Katsina, the Chief of Defence Staff also visited the Yaradua family house to condole with them over the demise of Hajia Binta Dada Yar’adua, the family’s matriarch and mother of late President Umaru Musa Yaradua.

He described her as a committed and humane woman of virtue, adding that the country would miss her contributions to the development of the nation.

The CDS prayed for the repose of her soul and called on the family to embrace and improve on her legacies.