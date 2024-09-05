Obi: I Have Received Barrage of Attacks for Reviling Canadian Igbo Lady’s Hate Speech

•Appoints Yunusa interim head of Obidient Movement Worldwide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said he had received a “barrage of reactions” after condemning the actions of Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian woman based in Canada, who threatened to poison Yoruba and Benin people in a viral video.

Obi condemned such tribal and religious division while noting many people’s comments which tried to justify her actions.

Writing on his X account, Obi said, “Following my recent comment on the Nigerian woman living in Canada, who made very distasteful comments against her fellow Nigerians in Canada.

“While condemning such a level of tribal and religious division, I have received a barrage of reactions from people, many of whom tried to justify their actions.

“Some explained that her comments were in reaction to earlier hateful comments made by another Nigerian and reportedly directed at other Nigerians of the Igbo ethnicity, which I also now condemn in the strongest terms.

“As I mentioned then, and still maintain now, tribal tension and religious division must not be allowed to grow among us. Such divisive and hateful comments and behaviours against one another should have no place among us.

“We must remain one united nation, focused on solving the myriads of challenges facing us as a nation. We must unite against the further polarisation of our nation along tribal, religious and political lines, and focus on finding lasting solutions to the challenges of high insecurity, unbearable high cost of living and leadership failure that has continued to weigh us down.

“With faith in our nation, may we embrace unity and peace, so that we can achieve true progress, growth and development in our nation. On one united and peaceful nation, shall the New Nigeria stand. It is POssible.”

Meanwhile, Obi has named Dr Yunusa Tanko as the Interim National Coordinator of his Obidient Movement worldwide.

Before this new appointment, Tanko was the former Anambra State governor’s spokesman and media director of the defunct Labour Party Presidential Campaign Organisation.

In 2015, the activist cum politician was the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council before moving to National Conscience Party where he became the presidential candidate in 2019.

Obi, who announced the new appointment at an X Space engagement, explained that the choice of Tanko was agreed after consensus to zone the position to the North.

The LP national leader also stressed that his track record and leadership qualities were also considered.