Northern Govs Decry Mafa Attack, Commiserate with Victims’ Families, Yobe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Yahaya, has expressed deep disgust over the tragic loss of lives in Mafa, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Governor Yahaya strongly condemned the heinous attack, describing it as a senseless act of violence that has caused untold grief to the affected families and communities.

This is contained in a statement issued by Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, and made available to journalists yesterday.

While commending the security forces for their continued efforts against the remnants of the degraded criminals, he emphasised the urgent need for them to intensify efforts in tracking down and apprehending those responsible for this atrocity, as well as others across different regions.

According to the statement, “This brutal act must not go unpunished. I call on security agencies to double their efforts and ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.”

The NSGF chairman reaffirmed commitment of the northern governors to supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the region, stressing the importance of collective action to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the government of Yobe State, as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.