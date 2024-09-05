Google: Customs Gems in Gemini Will Enhance Image Generation

Microsoft has introduced the Custom Gems that will improved image generation with Imagen 3

Speaking about the introduction of Customs Gems, Director, Product Management, Gemini Experiences, Dave Citron, Senior said: “We’re rolling out new features that we previewed at Google I/O. Gems, a new feature that lets people customise Gemini to create their own personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts on any topic they want, are now available for Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise users. “And our new image generation model, Imagen 3, is now available across Gemini, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise.”

According to Citron, “Over the coming days, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise subscribers can start creating and chatting with Gems, the custom versions of Gemini first previewed at I/O.

“You can customise Gems to act as an expert on topics or refine them toward your specific goals. Simply write instructions for your Gem, give it a name, and then chat with it whenever you want. With Gems, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post. Your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive or difficult tasks,” Citron said.

“Our design principles are clear: From start to finish, you remain in control of the creative process. If the initial image you get doesn’t meet your expectations, simply tell Gemini what you’d like to change and it’ll give you a new image.

“Over the coming days, we’ll also start to roll out the generation of images of people, with an early access version for our Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users, starting in English. We’ve worked to make technical improvements to the product, as well as improved evaluation sets, red-teaming exercises and clear product principles,” Citron said.