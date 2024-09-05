  • Thursday, 5th September, 2024

Google: Customs Gems in Gemini Will Enhance Image Generation

Business | 9 hours ago

Microsoft has introduced the Custom Gems that will improved image generation with Imagen 3

Speaking about the introduction of Customs Gems, Director, Product Management, Gemini Experiences, Dave Citron, Senior said: “We’re rolling out new features that we previewed at Google I/O. Gems, a new feature that lets people customise Gemini to create their own personal Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts on any topic they want, are now available for Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise users. “And our new image generation model, Imagen 3, is now available across Gemini, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise.”

According to Citron, “Over the coming days, Gemini Advanced, Business and Enterprise subscribers can start creating and chatting with Gems, the custom versions of Gemini first previewed at I/O.

“You can customise Gems to act as an expert on topics or refine them toward your specific goals. Simply write instructions for your Gem, give it a name, and then chat with it whenever you want. With Gems, you can create a team of experts to help you think through a challenging project, brainstorm ideas for an upcoming event, or write the perfect caption for a social media post. Your Gem can also remember a detailed set of instructions to help you save time on tedious, repetitive or difficult tasks,” Citron said.

“Our design principles are clear: From start to finish, you remain in control of the creative process. If the initial image you get doesn’t meet your expectations, simply tell Gemini what you’d like to change and it’ll give you a new image.

“Over the coming days, we’ll also start to roll out the generation of images of people, with an early access version for our Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users, starting in English. We’ve worked to make technical improvements to the product, as well as improved evaluation sets, red-teaming exercises and clear product principles,” Citron said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.