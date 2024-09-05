Fuel Hike: Keke Riders, Traders Stage Protest in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Hundreds of Keke riders and market women stormed the popular Enerhen junction in Warri South Local Government area of Delta State yesterday protesting against sudden hike in fuel prices.

Fuel prices suddenly rose from N1,000 to between N1,100 and N1,200 in most fuel stations while others locked up against customers but allegedly selling to black marketers who in turn sells at N1300 to N1400 per litre.

The protesters, who gathered at Enerhen junction, carried placards reading thus “The increase in fuel prices is affecting our livelihood”; “President Tinubu, Pls intervene in the price of fuel” “Tinubu should bring down the price of fuel” amongst others.

With the placards and chanting slogans, the protesters expressed frustration and anger over government’s decision to officially increase fuel prices to N1,100 per litre.

They maintained that this has worsened their economic struggles and urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate action to address the situation and provide relief to Nigerians.

A tricycle rider, who simply identified himself as Ochuko lamented that he could no longer feed his family and maintain his bike because of high cost of spare parts and now his situation will worsen with the increase in fuel prices.

THISDAY observed that though the protest was peaceful, stern looking policemen, however, blocked the angry youths and women from marching towards nearby Deco junction to prevent hoodlums from hijacking the exercise.

Policemen were stationed at strategic points in and around Enerhen junction to prevent the protesters from regrouping as at the time of filing this report.