Eguavoen Demands Commitment from Eagles Ahead Clash with Cheetahs 

*Iheanacho, Maduka in camp. Only Osimhen left to arrive today

Super Eagles Caretaker Coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has demanded commitment to get the results against Benin and Rwanda in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

‘Cerezo’ is in his fourth stint as Super Eagles coach.

“All I ask for is the commitment from everybody towards the same goals and objectives,” Eguavoen urged.

“I have been called to salvage the situation. I didn’t press for it, it just happened.

“And as the technical director, it falls under my responsibility.

“Football gave me everything I have today. So, I have to give back to it.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles stepped up their buildup for the match against Benin yesterday evening as they trained behind closed doors inside the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Meanwhile, Sevilla’s new striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Udinese safe hands, Maduka Okoye were the latest Super Eagles stars to hit training camp for the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Iheanacho and Maduka landed in Uyo on Wednesday afternoon. 

Only Victor Osimhen who was unveiled by Galatasaray yesterday in Turkey is the only player left to complete Super Eagles full roster at the Uyo camp.

