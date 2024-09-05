Edo Guber Election: Obaseki, Others Storm Agenebode for PDP as Hundreds Join Party

•PDP takes campaign to Akoko-Edo, Etsako West LGs

•We can’t handover to unintelligent, incompetent person, Obaseki warns

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The open field of Ogbaki Primary School, Agenebode, headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area, on Wednesday turned a carnival ground as Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State led the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his running mate Osarodion Ogie Esq, in the September 21 governorship election, accompanied by top party chieftains to canvass votes.

Bouyed by the teeming crowd, Obaseki declared that Edo needs a very capable hand to pilot its affairs. He said given the level of suffering currently ravaging Nigeria today, it would be a big disservice to the state to elect somebody who is grossly incompetent and incapable of managing it.

He emphasised that a state like Edo, which is already enjoying good governance needs competent and capable hands to continue with the good works and that is why he brought Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie to continue the good work.

In another related development, Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo as well as other leaders and members of the Edo PDP took the party’s campaign to Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state, canvassing votes for the party’s candidate for the September 21 governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his deputy, Osarodion Ogie.

The campaign trail also touched down at Etsako West Local Government Area, as the governor maintained that the PDP has the best candidate in the election, urging the people to vote for credibility and competence.

Speaking to the jubilant crowd of party faithful and supporters, Obaseki said his government has pursued holistic reforms in education, agriculture, sports, technology, and health, among others.

He again warned that these gains and successes would be derailed if left in the hands of an unintelligent, inexperienced or incompetent person whose only aim in power is to share the common patrimony of the people among the political class.

Meanwhile, at the field of Ogbaki Primary School, Agenebode, Governor Obaseki got the crowd into a roaring laughter when he declared that: “Asue Ighodalo is not a push and start candidate.”

He further assured the people that the foundation ceremony for the School of Agriculture (Fishery and Aqua Culture) which has been laid is sure to continue with a man like Asue Ighodalo. “He will continue with the project and complete it for the people of Etsako East,” he said.

The governor went further to say that for more development to continue in Edo State, the people need a government of continuity and Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie are the best bet to do just that.

In his address, Ighodalo thanked the people for the show of love and support for both the party and his candidature.

He promised that if elected, all ongoing projects will be completed and more will be started.

Ighodalo said he will create wealth for the people from the riverine zone between Illushi in Esan South East and Agenebode along the River Niger by developing the blue economy potential of the region.

He charged the cheering crowd to come out en masse on September 21 to vote for the umbrella.

Earlier, the PDP Chairman in the local government, welcomed the party campaign team and the governor to the local government.

He assured the candidate of their support and vote, noting that there will not be anything like intimidation and they are fully prepared to cage the lions and tigers on that day.

A chieftain of the party, High Chief Alaba Oshoguma, thanked the governor for delivering on his promise to the people of the area and for bringing back school of agriculture to the local government, electricity, water and other ongoing projects. He assured the governor of their vote come September 21 as a thank you gesture.

Also speaking, Roseline Adomi, a leader of one of the formidable support groups, also thanked the governor for performing grand breaking ceremony of the school of agriculture.

She pointed out other projects and promise that their vote will be a thank you vote.

The Council chairman, Hon. Mrs. Benedicta Attoh, assured the governor that Etsako East Local Government Area is a done deal for PDP.

In his speech, the Edo State PDP chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, thanked the people for their support and received hundreds of defectors from the APC.

Braimoh Benjamin, a former member of the APC from Ward 8, who joined the PDP, said they are in PDP to deliver Ighodalo as governor come 21 of September. He said Ighodalo is more capable to lead Edo State than any other candidate.

Another defector, who was simply introduced as Collins, said he left the APC because of their lies. He declared that the PDP represents light and the way forward for Edo State.

At Akoko-Edo, Obaseki declared: “Akoko-Edo is the oldest local government in the state created in 1963 with a lot of natural resources and I promised to compensate them after they were relegated for years.

“They have brilliant and intelligent people and as a governor, I have done my best to remember them and ensure they occupy great positions in my government.

“We have reformed the education sector through the EdoBEST programme and ensured your daughter headed the State’s Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). We can’t hand over EdoBEST to unintelligent people.

“We have started building a polytechnic for our people here in Akoko-Edo Local Government and Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie will continue with the work when I leave office on November 12th, 2024.”

Obaseki added: “We have applied for many mining licenses and have set up companies and it’s time to get investors into the council area. Asue Ighodalo and I worked in the capital market; worked for international bodies and raised money to contribute to the development of the State. Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie will bring investors into the State.”

The party’s candidate Ighodalo who charged the electoral umpire on free, fair and credible polls in the state, urged the people to come out enmasse on September 21 to cast their votes with the assurance that their votes will count.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he will support free, fair and credible elections as he is a democrat that believes in the credible process. But his party, the APC is using him to boast on winning the election but PDP will stand guard, ensuring we frustrate all their plans and ensure the votes of the people count.

“We will create prosperity and the citizens will not be poor again. God has prospered us and we should not allow anyone to move us backward.”

Also, the deputy governor, who commended Governor Obaseki for recognizing minorities and giving them a place of pride in the state’s politics, said: “Akoko-Edo has the position of the deputy governor in the state. It’s a great achievement for our people. We are not ungrateful people as APC has never given us any good position before.

“We will not manage to win but will win convincingly. We will vote, defend our votes, and ensure PDP wins the governorship election in Edo State. We are one in Akoko-Edo and PDP is our party.”

Chairman of Akoko Edo Local Government Area Tajudeen Suleiman thanked the governor for his developmental strides in the council area, noting that the governor’s impactful projects have opened the area for economic development.

He noted: “I am happy today because we have experienced and credible candidates in Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie. The PDP governorship candidate will surely build on the legacy of the Obaseki-led administration.”