With FG’s Support, I’ll Wade into Fulani Crisis, Provide Ideas, Strategies, Sanusi Says

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The 16th Emir of Kano State, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said if the federal government would provide necessary support to him, he would not hesitate to provide ideas and strategies that would put an end to the Fulani/Herders crisis in the country.

Sanusi II, who spoke while receiving the Leadership of Tapital Pulaku Njode Jam Nigeria in his place yesterday in Kano, said the federal government has the might to put an end to crisis.

“Federal government has the might and what it takes to make my strategy work, while I will provide the ideas and the methodologies of how to go about it.

The Emir told the Fulani group that, “It is high time to find a permanent solution to the Fulani crises in the Country.

“No doubt, Fulanis in Nigeria have suffered heavy attacks, isolation, killings and their cows rustled. This is indeed carried out against them across the country and something needs to be done to arrest the situation.

“This is the time that government, together with us, will have a permanent solution to the crises, more specifically between them and the farmers and also where they are suspected to be carrying out other crimes.

“I am ready to help the government achieve the desired mission of having peace and prosperity among the Fulanis and indeed other Nigerians, their suffering should stop. I believe together we can do it,” he stated.

Speaking, Malam Buba Jada, said they were at the palace with all their members from the 36 states of the federation, including those from the forests to show support to the Emir, because they believed in him as a leader, who cared for them.

Jada expressed belief that the Emir had what it would take to correct their battered names and set the records straight on who they are, and their contributions to the country.